freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector: Frontier Risk Group
Frontier Risk Group (“Frontier Risk” or “the Company”) announced its launch, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. The former CEO of. Parallel, Inc. and...
LenderDock and Goosehead Insurance Partner to Digitize Lender-Servicer Interactions
Policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, today announced a new partnership with. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, to automate their lender-servicer interactions such as lienholder verifications and mortgage correction requests. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform, which includes the Verifi and Correxion services, will help Goosehead's service and support teams eliminate thousands of time-consuming lender-originated communications.
Contractors Insurance Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2022-2031
Contractors Insurance Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Nationwide,. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study offers a unique blend of quantitative as well as qualitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competitive industry analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the.
P&C Insurance Software Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2021-2031
Published a report, “P&C Insurance Software Market by Component (. ), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Application (Claims, Underwriting, Operations, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. As per the latest report, Over the next few years, the market will witness a major spike in...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Utica Mutual Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) outlook to positive from stable and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of. Utica Mutual Insurance Company. (Utica Mutual) (. New Hartford, NY. ) and its intercompany...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
Zurich launches next generation global API marketplace Zurich eXchange
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has launched Zurich eXchange, a newly created global API marketplace that brings together the best services from across the. , enabling faster integration and more efficient collaboration throughout the company and with customers and partners. The move marks the next chapter of Zurich's digital transformation journey.
From Maersk to Codex: Four Non-Crypto Blockchain Opportunities
According to Custom Market Insights, the blockchain market is currently valued at $5 billion and is expected to hit $69 billion by 2030. Not all of this growth will come from areas typically associated with blockchain, such as digital finance. Instead, a set of non-crypto companies have started to use the technology to secure valuable data and assets.
Corvus Insurance Enters Continental European Market Through Multi-Year Cyber Insurance Partnership with Travelers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering. ™ products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its. Smart Cyber Insurance. ™ offering. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Auto Insurance Market Outlook – 2030. The global commercial auto insurance market size was valued at. $128.44 billion. in 2020, and is projected to reach. $307.10 billion. by 2030, growing at a CAGR of...
Reinsurance Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Developments, 2021-2031
Reinsurance Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Developments, 2021-2031. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinsurance Market by Type (Facultative Reinsurance, Treaty Reinsurance), by Application (Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance), by Distribution Channel (Direct Writing, Broker), by Mode (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to a new report published by.
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Fabric by Gerber Life Launches Industry-Leading Term Life Insurance So You Can Plan Like a Parent
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fabric by Gerber Life, a life insurance innovator helping parents protect their family's financial future, announced a new term life product alongside a reimagined online application experience. Leveraging a quick and easy application experience and an industry-leading accelerated underwriting process, customers can apply for a term life insurance policy in less than 10 minutes and receive an instant offer and competitive final pricing - without medical exams or complex paperwork. This new product from.
RIVERSOURCE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S NARRATIVE ANALYSIS
RiverSource Life Insurance Company ("RiverSource Life") and its subsidiaries are referred to collectively in this Form 10-Q as the "Company". The following discussion and management's narrative analysis of the financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-Looking Statements" that follow, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes presented in Item 1 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the non-operating holding company, Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) (. United Kingdom. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of...
