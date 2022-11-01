Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Seeking More Big Plays, Consistency Friday
The upset-minded Pella Christian Eagles are aiming for the school’s 3rd UNI Dome bid and first since 2018, and in order to get there, they’ll need to be efficient on offense and find more big plays in all three phases to upset #2 Underwood on the gridiron. Cooper...
Indianola Travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier Tonight
The #10 Indianola football team travels to #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier tonight in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state playoffs. The Indians are coming off of an upset win over Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round where they forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will need to play their best game of the season tonight against the Saints, which involves not only being strong physically but mentally.
Indianola Football Faces Tall Task in #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier
The Indianola football team will have their hands full tomorrow evening, on the road against #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the class 4A quarterfinal round. The Saints are a balanced attack, scoring 56 touchdowns on the season, third in class 4A, with 19 through the air and 35 on the ground, and features a defense that suffocates opponents only giving up 44 points all season long and not more than 14 in a game, with an average winning margin of 35 points.
Pella Christian Seeking Third UNI Dome Trip in Underwood
A large senior class from Eagle Lane has sights set on a trip to Cedar Falls on the long road to Underwood this evening. The #6 Pella Christian football team is squaring off with the #2 Eagles from west central Iowa in a clash of two of the best offensive teams in Class 1A this fall.
Eagles Run for Ryan to Final Finish Line of 2022
The Pella Christian cross country teams finished with a special day in Fort Dodge in the school’s first ever dual-team experience at the state cross country meet. Both teams outperformed their pre-race rankings, as the #11 girls placed 10th and the #9 boys placed 7th in Class 2A on Friday afternoon.
Goal To Be Higher For Knoxville Volleyball Next Season
After getting a taste of high-level volleyball this season, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will be setting goals higher next year. The Panthers were stopped in the class 4A regional final against #3 Marion and Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls are realizing what it takes to make it to the final eight teams in class 4A.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Boys State Cross Country Runners Kaden Van Wyngarden and Ben Gosselink – November 2nd, 2022
The Pella Christian boys cross country team entered the State Meet ranked ninth in Class 2A and outperformed their ranking with a seventh-place finish. Kaden Van Wyngarden earned All-State honors with an eighth-place finish individually to lead the Eagles’ boys squad, while Ben Gosselink was P.C.’s next top finisher in 39th. They talk about their performances at State and overcoming the adversities thrown their way.
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Talent
The Indianola volleyball team had their season come to a close Tuesday night in the class 4A quarterfinal round at state, and are well prepared to continue a strong run in the future. The Indians graduate a senior class of three including starters Kailey Peters and Gillian Smith, but will...
Knoxville Girls Cross Country Saw Good Improvements Though The Season
It was not the ultimate result the Knoxville Girls Cross COuntry Squad wanted but they made significant progress through the season running a rather young group this fall. The Panther pack was led usually by either Natalie Collins and Janae Baker, both juniors. The girls also had to adjust a bit this season as Coach Mikayla Splavec had to step away from coaching duties to give birth to the Splavec’s first baby just before the Knoxville Invitational in September. Boys Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports everyone on the team was able to cut into their times by the end of the season.
Overcoming Adversity Definite Part of Pella Boys State Title
The road to the top of Class 3A was filled with twists and turns for the vast majority of returning members of the state champion winning Pella boys cross country team. While a pair of freshman coming in provided the boost that ultimately turned the tide for the Dutch, many of the upperclassmen had scars to heal and hurdles they cleared to get back in the lineup this fall and to take another step in their own development.
Central’s Larson Honorable Mention All-League in Women’s Tennis
The American Rivers Conference announced its postseason honors for women’s tennis Thursday afternoon and Central College’s Jennifer Larson (sophomore, Johnston) was recognized as an honorable mention. Larson played all eight conference matches at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. She went 3-5 in doubles with partner Madi...
Tulip City Volleyball Players Earn All-Conference Honors
Several Tulip City volleyball players earned recognition among the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference in 2022. Chloe Huisman joins older sister Emma (2018) as a first-team All-Little Hawkeye Conference selection at setter. In total season stats, Huisman had the 3rd most assists (768) of conference players, and her 82 kills were the most among setters in the league. Her 77 aces on the season.
Simpson Women’s Soccer Wins OT Thriller in ARC Tournament
The #3 Simpson women’s soccer team upset #2 Wartburg in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament Wednesday in an overtime thriller, 2-1. The Storm and Knights were scoreless in the first half, and fell behind in the second half 1-0 in the 79th minute which was set to end their season. A Cassie Nash goal however in the 88th minute forced overtime, where Nash scored in the 92nd minute and the Storm held on. The Storm advance to the conference championship round where they take on #1 seed Loras on the road.
Norwalk swimmers set to compete for Lincoln at regional meet
Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore will compete for the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team at Saturday’s Region 3 meet at the Fort Dodge High School pool. The nine-team regional starts at noon and also includes Algona, Carroll, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Mason...
Norwalk’s Mauro secures top-25 finish in final state meet
Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro was hoping to end her high school cross country career with a bang, and at last Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge she did exactly that. Competing in her fourth state meet, Mauro used a strong final surge to place 25th out of...
Pella Cross Country Teams Hosting State All-Star Senior Meet
Some of the best high school cross country seniors in Iowa are invited to compete one last time this fall at the Pella Sports Park. The Pella High School Cross Country teams are hosting the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Senior All-Star Meet this Saturday, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and three races going back-to-back-to-back, starting with an open 5K at 11:15 a.m. at the state qualifying course.
NASCAR Top Three at Martinsville have Knoxville Connection
The NASCAR race Sunday at Martinsville, Virginia was the final cut to making the round of the final four for the 2022 playoffs. The top three finishes in the Martinsville race all had connections to the Knoxville Raceway and Sprint Car Racing. Christopher Bell won the NASCAR race Sunday at...
Rest Of Twin Cedars Girls Cross Country Strives For Greatness
While much of the spotlight was on Rylee Dunkin for the Twin Cedars Cross Country Program the rest of the members also made improvements throughout the season. One who just missed out on the state meet this year was Cheyanne Bruns. Bruns did accomplish a lot this season winning her first career race. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Bruns was a hard worker and never missed a meet this season.
Eleven from Warren County Schools Tabbed for All-Little Hawkeye Volleyball
A combined 11 players from league co-champions Indianola and Norwalk have been recognized on the 2022 Little Hawkeye All-Conference Volleyball teams, released Tuesday by the LHC coaches. Indianola, which finished 37-7 following Monday’s five-set loss to Western Dubuque in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, earned three first-team selections and...
Pella Christian FFA Reflects on Nationals Trip
Ten members from the Pella Christian FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis Indiana this past week to the 95th National FFA Convention. Members participated in sessions tours and the FFA Expo, and enjoyed visiting with potential colleges and industry organizations and companies. A field plow day is being hosted by the PC FFA just south of Newton on Saturday, with a weather date scheduled the following weekend. Hear more about Pella Christian FFA on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
