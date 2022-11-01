While their performances are done in Iowa, one final round of music awaits members of the Pella Marching Dutch. The month of October was special for Iowa’s premiere high school group, winning all of their respective competitions at Urbandale, Valleyfest, and the Mid-Iowa Championships in their class and head-to-head with all schools from Iowa, regardless of class, and also extended their Division I rating streak to 46 years at state. The group is now gearing up for winter performances in concert band and with the defending state champion Pella Jazz I ensemble and the other jazz groups, in addition to the upcoming trip to the Rose Parade in California at the end of the year. Hear from members of the Pella Marching Dutch who also earned All-State music recognition on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO