Pella Christian Seeking Third UNI Dome Trip in Underwood
A large senior class from Eagle Lane has sights set on a trip to Cedar Falls on the long road to Underwood this evening. The #6 Pella Christian football team is squaring off with the #2 Eagles from west central Iowa in a clash of two of the best offensive teams in Class 1A this fall.
Knoxville Girls Cross Country Saw Good Improvements Though The Season
It was not the ultimate result the Knoxville Girls Cross COuntry Squad wanted but they made significant progress through the season running a rather young group this fall. The Panther pack was led usually by either Natalie Collins and Janae Baker, both juniors. The girls also had to adjust a bit this season as Coach Mikayla Splavec had to step away from coaching duties to give birth to the Splavec’s first baby just before the Knoxville Invitational in September. Boys Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports everyone on the team was able to cut into their times by the end of the season.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella State XC Champions at the Finish Line – November 2nd, 2022
The Pella girls and boys cross country teams swept the Class 3A state championships this Saturday. Hear a full interview will all of the Dutch girls here. Nathan Vander Waal, Chase Lauman, and Canaan Dunham:. Hear a full interview with the Dutch boys here.
Pella Cross Country Teams Hosting State All-Star Senior Meet
Some of the best high school cross country seniors in Iowa are invited to compete one last time this fall at the Pella Sports Park. The Pella High School Cross Country teams are hosting the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Senior All-Star Meet this Saturday, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and three races going back-to-back-to-back, starting with an open 5K at 11:15 a.m. at the state qualifying course.
Eagles Run for Ryan to Final Finish Line of 2022
The Pella Christian cross country teams finished with a special day in Fort Dodge in the school’s first ever dual-team experience at the state cross country meet. Both teams outperformed their pre-race rankings, as the #11 girls placed 10th and the #9 boys placed 7th in Class 2A on Friday afternoon.
Indianola Travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier Tonight
The #10 Indianola football team travels to #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier tonight in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state playoffs. The Indians are coming off of an upset win over Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round where they forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will need to play their best game of the season tonight against the Saints, which involves not only being strong physically but mentally.
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Talent
The Indianola volleyball team had their season come to a close Tuesday night in the class 4A quarterfinal round at state, and are well prepared to continue a strong run in the future. The Indians graduate a senior class of three including starters Kailey Peters and Gillian Smith, but will...
Rankin Already Looking Forward To 2023 Cross Country Season
Knoxville Cross Country Runner Isaac Rankin has had a few days to come down from his first state meet as a freshman. Rankin finished 98th in a time of 18:00. While not exactly where he wanted to finish, Rankin already has made a few goals for next cross country season. Rankin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he wants to get back to state and finish better than 98th.
Indianola Football Faces Tall Task in #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier
The Indianola football team will have their hands full tomorrow evening, on the road against #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the class 4A quarterfinal round. The Saints are a balanced attack, scoring 56 touchdowns on the season, third in class 4A, with 19 through the air and 35 on the ground, and features a defense that suffocates opponents only giving up 44 points all season long and not more than 14 in a game, with an average winning margin of 35 points.
Goal To Be Higher For Knoxville Volleyball Next Season
After getting a taste of high-level volleyball this season, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will be setting goals higher next year. The Panthers were stopped in the class 4A regional final against #3 Marion and Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls are realizing what it takes to make it to the final eight teams in class 4A.
Godfrey Had Most Of The Offensive Yards For Melcher-Dallas Football
For the second straight season, the Melcher-Dallas Football Squad was led by a do everything type of player. This season it was Logan Godfrey who played quarterback, ran the ball and was the leader in receiving yards. Godfrey threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, he ran for 1,260 yards and 19 scores and caught 22 passes for 308 yards and a score. Godfrey amassed 1,795 total yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had one kickoff return for a touchdown. The Saints finished the season at 3-6.
Pella Christian Middle School Theatre Presents Tangled
Pella Christian’s Middle School Theatre group is back on the stage this fall. Teacher Elizabeth Oosterheert says they present Tangled on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. in the Vermeer Auditorium at Pella Christian High School. Hear from the cast on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
Pella Marching Band Students Reflecting on Special Year
While their performances are done in Iowa, one final round of music awaits members of the Pella Marching Dutch. The month of October was special for Iowa’s premiere high school group, winning all of their respective competitions at Urbandale, Valleyfest, and the Mid-Iowa Championships in their class and head-to-head with all schools from Iowa, regardless of class, and also extended their Division I rating streak to 46 years at state. The group is now gearing up for winter performances in concert band and with the defending state champion Pella Jazz I ensemble and the other jazz groups, in addition to the upcoming trip to the Rose Parade in California at the end of the year. Hear from members of the Pella Marching Dutch who also earned All-State music recognition on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
VCA Veterans Day Program Next Friday
Victory Christian Academy in Indianola is holding their annual Veterans Day Service next Friday, with a program including students folding of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor, and patriotic songs. VCA Administrator Dr. Sandra Dop tells KNIA News the program is something the kids look forward to all year long.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Band Recap and Winter Preview
Payton Lyons, Rachael Stratton, Eli Ebeling, Grace VanderBeek, Jace Recker, Isaac Boualavong, Kyler Nunnikhoven, Morgan Uitermarkt, and Tyler Mifflin were All-State music selections in 2022 and on today’s program, look back at the Marching Dutch competition season and discuss what’s next for the bands at Pella High School.
Rose Colella Performing at Indianola Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec’s Tunes and Treats Concert Series is hosting a homecoming for Indianola native Rose Colella next week, including a free concert from the nationally renowned jazz vocalist. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News after graduating from Indianola High School, Colella earned a...
Knoxville Science Club Trip
The Science Club of Knoxville will be headed to Kansas City today. Teacher Ryan Richardson lists a few of the items on the agenda for the trip. The agenda includes going to a milk testing laboratory, a kayak boat dealership, an art museum, the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station Science Museum, a Planetarium and the National World War I Memorial.
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for St. James Celebrations
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for St. James Celebrations in Indianola Thursday, a newly built event venue. Owner Calvin Johnson tells KNIA News he is thrilled to be a part of the Indianola chamber, and continue to be in the community he grew up in.
Toy Drive at Pleasantville Library
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville is currently holding a Toy Drive for Crossroads of Pella for individuals living in Marion County. Crossroads has a day they set up for families to go in and pick out toys for those who are in need. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick says it...
Grayson Zernhelt
Memorial services for Grayson Zernhelt will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 5th, at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
