Florida’s gas tax holiday ends, impact on prices uncertain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas tax holiday officially ended Monday night.

Drivers are waiting to see what the end of the tax break will mean for prices at the pump.

So far, AAA is reporting prices only went up one cent.

So if you plan to fill up this morning, you won’t notice much difference from Monday.

The new state average is now $3.29.

The state average price is a few cents cheaper for most of Central Florida.

