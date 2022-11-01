Read full article on original website
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
A Diwali celebration at a mall in India created a new Guinness World Record for the most people lighting oil lamps in a relay.
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
