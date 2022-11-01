Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Seeking Third UNI Dome Trip in Underwood
A large senior class from Eagle Lane has sights set on a trip to Cedar Falls on the long road to Underwood this evening. The #6 Pella Christian football team is squaring off with the #2 Eagles from west central Iowa in a clash of two of the best offensive teams in Class 1A this fall.
Indianola Travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier Tonight
The #10 Indianola football team travels to #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier tonight in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state playoffs. The Indians are coming off of an upset win over Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round where they forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will need to play their best game of the season tonight against the Saints, which involves not only being strong physically but mentally.
Indianola Football Faces Tall Task in #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier
The Indianola football team will have their hands full tomorrow evening, on the road against #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the class 4A quarterfinal round. The Saints are a balanced attack, scoring 56 touchdowns on the season, third in class 4A, with 19 through the air and 35 on the ground, and features a defense that suffocates opponents only giving up 44 points all season long and not more than 14 in a game, with an average winning margin of 35 points.
Central’s Larson Honorable Mention All-League in Women’s Tennis
The American Rivers Conference announced its postseason honors for women’s tennis Thursday afternoon and Central College’s Jennifer Larson (sophomore, Johnston) was recognized as an honorable mention. Larson played all eight conference matches at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. She went 3-5 in doubles with partner Madi...
Knoxville Girls Cross Country Saw Good Improvements Though The Season
It was not the ultimate result the Knoxville Girls Cross COuntry Squad wanted but they made significant progress through the season running a rather young group this fall. The Panther pack was led usually by either Natalie Collins and Janae Baker, both juniors. The girls also had to adjust a bit this season as Coach Mikayla Splavec had to step away from coaching duties to give birth to the Splavec’s first baby just before the Knoxville Invitational in September. Boys Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports everyone on the team was able to cut into their times by the end of the season.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Girls State Cross Country Runners Bailey Vos and Joslyn Terpstra – November 2nd, 2022
After just coming up short of running in the Class 1A State Meet as a team last year, the #11 Pella Christian girls cross country team not only made State this year but finished 10th in Class 2A. Bailey Vos and Joslyn Terpstra led the Eagles with 17th and 23rd place finishes respectively, and they reflect on the journey of making it to State this season.
Godfrey Had Most Of The Offensive Yards For Melcher-Dallas Football
For the second straight season, the Melcher-Dallas Football Squad was led by a do everything type of player. This season it was Logan Godfrey who played quarterback, ran the ball and was the leader in receiving yards. Godfrey threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, he ran for 1,260 yards and 19 scores and caught 22 passes for 308 yards and a score. Godfrey amassed 1,795 total yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had one kickoff return for a touchdown. The Saints finished the season at 3-6.
Eagles Run for Ryan to Final Finish Line of 2022
The Pella Christian cross country teams finished with a special day in Fort Dodge in the school’s first ever dual-team experience at the state cross country meet. Both teams outperformed their pre-race rankings, as the #11 girls placed 10th and the #9 boys placed 7th in Class 2A on Friday afternoon.
Pella Cross Country Teams Hosting State All-Star Senior Meet
Some of the best high school cross country seniors in Iowa are invited to compete one last time this fall at the Pella Sports Park. The Pella High School Cross Country teams are hosting the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Senior All-Star Meet this Saturday, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and three races going back-to-back-to-back, starting with an open 5K at 11:15 a.m. at the state qualifying course.
Overcoming Adversity Definite Part of Pella Boys State Title
The road to the top of Class 3A was filled with twists and turns for the vast majority of returning members of the state champion winning Pella boys cross country team. While a pair of freshman coming in provided the boost that ultimately turned the tide for the Dutch, many of the upperclassmen had scars to heal and hurdles they cleared to get back in the lineup this fall and to take another step in their own development.
Goal To Be Higher For Knoxville Volleyball Next Season
After getting a taste of high-level volleyball this season, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will be setting goals higher next year. The Panthers were stopped in the class 4A regional final against #3 Marion and Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls are realizing what it takes to make it to the final eight teams in class 4A.
Tulip City Volleyball Players Earn All-Conference Honors
Several Tulip City volleyball players earned recognition among the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference in 2022. Chloe Huisman joins older sister Emma (2018) as a first-team All-Little Hawkeye Conference selection at setter. In total season stats, Huisman had the 3rd most assists (768) of conference players, and her 82 kills were the most among setters in the league. Her 77 aces on the season.
Rest Of Twin Cedars Girls Cross Country Strives For Greatness
While much of the spotlight was on Rylee Dunkin for the Twin Cedars Cross Country Program the rest of the members also made improvements throughout the season. One who just missed out on the state meet this year was Cheyanne Bruns. Bruns did accomplish a lot this season winning her first career race. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Bruns was a hard worker and never missed a meet this season.
Eleven from Warren County Schools Tabbed for All-Little Hawkeye Volleyball
A combined 11 players from league co-champions Indianola and Norwalk have been recognized on the 2022 Little Hawkeye All-Conference Volleyball teams, released Tuesday by the LHC coaches. Indianola, which finished 37-7 following Monday’s five-set loss to Western Dubuque in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, earned three first-team selections and...
NASCAR Top Three at Martinsville have Knoxville Connection
The NASCAR race Sunday at Martinsville, Virginia was the final cut to making the round of the final four for the 2022 playoffs. The top three finishes in the Martinsville race all had connections to the Knoxville Raceway and Sprint Car Racing. Christopher Bell won the NASCAR race Sunday at...
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
Viola Smith
Funeral services for Viola Smith will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Melcher Dallas. A visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church of Melcher-Dallas, 203 W. Center Street, Melcher-Dallas, Iowa 50163.
VCA Veterans Day Program Next Friday
Victory Christian Academy in Indianola is holding their annual Veterans Day Service next Friday, with a program including students folding of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor, and patriotic songs. VCA Administrator Dr. Sandra Dop tells KNIA News the program is something the kids look forward to all year long.
Grayson Zernhelt
Memorial services for Grayson Zernhelt will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 5th, at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Central College’s Phoebe Nishimoto Awarded RISE Fellowship
The National Association for Foreign Student Affairs awarded Phoebe Nishimoto, manager of international program logistics at Central College, a 2023-24 RISE Fellowship with the NAFSA Academy for International Education. NAFSA awarded just 10 RISE fellowships from more than 170 applicants. The two-year fellowship program develops personal and professional capacities in...
