It was not the ultimate result the Knoxville Girls Cross COuntry Squad wanted but they made significant progress through the season running a rather young group this fall. The Panther pack was led usually by either Natalie Collins and Janae Baker, both juniors. The girls also had to adjust a bit this season as Coach Mikayla Splavec had to step away from coaching duties to give birth to the Splavec’s first baby just before the Knoxville Invitational in September. Boys Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports everyone on the team was able to cut into their times by the end of the season.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO