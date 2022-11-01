Read full article on original website
Tensions are high as Springfield voters decide on Galloway Village rezoning issue
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A “yes” or a “no” on question one could be the deciding factor of what you see across Sequiota Park. Now in less than a week, it will all boil down to the voters of Springfield. Whether people vote yes or no will decide if Elevation Enterprise, LLC will be allowed to build an […]
High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program
BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
Ozarks Life: Shoot’n for Dreams
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Down a long driveway in Rogersville dreams are made. “The joy in (the kid’s) eyes is why I’m doing it,” Craig Logan said. He looks like Santa Claus. The Jolly Old Elf would be very proud of what he’s doing for kids battling various challenges in life.
Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
With the drought leaving some area trees vulnerable, local tree companies are encouraging people to be cautious about the wind potential with Friday night's thunderstorm chances.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens
It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield's Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
Springfield City councilman raises questions about city membership after Chamber of Commerce donates to political committee
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t just endorsing the rezoning of Question 1 on next week’s ballot. Records from the Missouri Ethics Commission show the Chamber invested $10,000 into a political action committee that is trying to pass the measure. “The chamber’s a 100-year-old organization that has been engaged in this type […]
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic. Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned...
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
Springfield homeless outreach center launches resource ap, opens family shelter for winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, one group is stepping up its efforts to get homeless people the resources they need. Tuesday, The Connecting Grounds Outreach launched its free Shelter SGF app. “Homelessness is an issue that we have to address. Housing is healthcare. Housing is sobriety. Housing is mental...
The Place: American Indian Center to host POWWOW honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Indian Center of Springfield is hosting their 2nd Annual Honoring our Veterans POW-WOW at Greenwood Laboratory School on the campus of Missouri State University on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Admission is free to the public.
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
