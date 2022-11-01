ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Shoot’n for Dreams

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Down a long driveway in Rogersville dreams are made. “The joy in (the kid’s) eyes is why I’m doing it,” Craig Logan said. He looks like Santa Claus. The Jolly Old Elf would be very proud of what he’s doing for kids battling various challenges in life.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School

Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheart.com

The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens

It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks

RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School. Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield City councilman raises questions about city membership after Chamber of Commerce donates to political committee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t just endorsing the rezoning of Question 1 on next week’s ballot. Records from the Missouri Ethics Commission show the Chamber invested $10,000 into a political action committee that is trying to pass the measure. “The chamber’s a 100-year-old organization that has been engaged in this type […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO

Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy