Rishi Sunak’s Dog Nova Makes First Number 10 Appearance

By adam england
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Picture Credit: @RishiSunak / Twitter)

When thinking of prominent British pets, Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis probably come to mind first. And then there’s Larry the cat. He’s seen a revolving door of Prime Ministers since moving into 10 Downing Street in 2011. He’s cared for by the Downing Street staff rather than having any Prime Minister as his parent.

But many Prime Ministers have had pets of their own, too. Former PM Boris Johnson is a dog dad to Dilyn, a Jack Russell mix, and yesterday (Oct. 31) new PM Rishi Sunak’s dog made her first appearance outside Number 10.

A New Pup at Number Ten

Fox red Labrador Retriever Nova, the British counterpoint to Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Commander, was joined outside the iconic house by Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

The pooch was spotted putting a £20 note into a Poppy Appeal tin, raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Nova is the youngest member of the family – Sunak announced her arrival in June last year, posting a picture of the dog sitting on his knee to Twitter. Before moving into Number 10, she spent time at Number 11 next door. She enjoyed roast chicken and sleeping in her dad’s red box while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

From Dilyn to Nova

Previous Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn’t thought to have any pets. But when Johnson was in the role, his dog Dilyn often made the news. The Friends of Animals Wales shelter rescued the canine when he was a puppy, after he was born with a misaligned jaw to a breeder in South Wales.

Johnson would take the dog for a walk in the garden of Number 10 each morning, and former chancellor Sajid Javid joked that he’d have to watch out for the canine as he displayed “amorous intentions” toward his dog Bailey, a Cavapoo.

Related
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty is heiress to a fortune worth billions and has lived a life divided between three continents. BBC News has spoken to some of those she has rubbed shoulders with along the way. It is a Friday night in rural Yorkshire and local farmers and small...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in

The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
The Independent

Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?

Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest ever statesmen.At 170cm (or 5 foot 6 inches), he is also one of the UK’s shortest premiers on record, a matter of increasing obsession online, with Google searches into the matter spiking over the course of the week.For the record, this is how our new PM compares with his predecessors:Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5 foot 5¼ inchesBoris Johnson (2019-22) – 5 foot 9 inchesTheresa May (2016-19)...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
