Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball jackpot hits world record $1.6 billion for drawing on Nov. 5
LANSING, MI -- Powerball officials have announced the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 is now expected to be the largest lottery jackpot ever. On Friday, the estimated grand prize was bumped up to $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, the...
Mega Millions results for 11/01/22; 7 players win $1 million prizes or larger
LANSING, MI – Multiple players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $84 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Nov. 1. That means the drawing on Friday, Nov. 4 will be worth $119 million with a cash option of $59.1 million.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion for drawing on Nov. 2, 4th largest jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Someone could literally become the country’s newest billionaire overnight Wednesday as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Nov. 2 drawing is worth $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball...
Rents inch down across the country. See how Michigan compares.
Rent prices are starting to level after months of steep increases. Recent reports from Rent.com, Zumper and Realtor.com show promising signs for the rental market even though housing costs remain elevated. “The year-over-year change on the national level, it’s the first time it’s been in the single digits since October...
66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Benson sees ‘safe, secure, fair’ election with high turnout, typical speed
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asserted Thursday that voting across Michigan on Nov. 8 will be safe, secure and accurate, although don’t expect election results to come quicker than previous years. “We want Michigan voters to be confident,” she told reporters, “that no matter how they choose to cast...
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
Michigan clears another $70M in pandemic unemployment overpayments
LANSING, MI – More people asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits are getting their bills cleared. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency issued waivers this week to claimants who submitted their gross pay instead of net pay when applying for jobless aid. The waivers erased about $70 million for...
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Some Michigan households getting up to $575 for heating bills
LANSING, MI – Nearly 210,000 Michigan households are getting a check this month to help offset heating bills. Payments are going out to those who received Home Heating Credits in 2021. Households with seniors, those with disabilities and children under 5 years old are receiving $575. All other eligible...
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful
A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Some Michigan hospitals limit child visitors due to spike in respiratory viral illness
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting child visitors because of high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illness, including respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the health system’s eight hospitals on the east side of the state will not allow people 5...
Pence, stumping for Barrett: Slotkin has ‘weakened America at home and abroad’
CHARLOTTE – At the edge of a cider mill’s cornfield, surrounded by a gaggle of young adults and children, former Vice President Mike Pence made a plea: Elect state Sen. Tom Barrett to Congress to help ensure a Republican majority in the country’s lower chamber. Pence traveled...
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
Michigan adds 11,651 COVID cases, 156 new deaths
Michigan health officials identified 11,651 new COVID-19 cases and 156 new deaths last week, according to the state’s weekly report updated Tuesday, Nov. 1. While case counts are known to be underestimates at this point in the pandemic, the seven-day total continues a downward trend of reported infections. Over the last week, Michigan reported 1,323 confirmed and probable cases per day -- the lowest seven-day average since the early spring.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
COVID booster uptake in Michigan is slower than doctors hoped
The latest version of COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Michigan for about nine weeks, yet only 10% of eligible residents have gotten boosted. Pfizer and Moderna’s latest COVID shots aim to offer enhanced protection by including the blueprints for the latest mutations of the virus, known as omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0