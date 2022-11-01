Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
Chicago police warn of 2 child luring attempts in South Austin hours apart
Two child luring attempts blocks apart in the West Side have prompted Chicago police to issue an alert.
2 child luring attempts reported within 2 hours of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning after two child luring attempts occurred within two hours of each other on Chicago's West Side Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., an offender attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle in the area of 300 N. Parkside Avenue. The offender was...
Woman stabbed several times while sitting in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say
An unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple time in the body, police said.
Lincolnwood restaurant owner charged with strangling pregnant girlfriend to death, hiding body
The pregnant woman's body was found discarded at a water plant with a note tucked into her jacket, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
Calls for justice in East Garfield Park where 14 people were shot
The shooting happened around 9:30 on Halloween night at the corner of California and Polk.
CBS News
1 in custody after attempted catalytic converter theft on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., officers were on patrol, in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue in Jefferson Park, when they spotted three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.
Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
CTA rider stabbed on Red Line: police
The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. Thursday when he was attacked, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
them.us
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say
A community alert from CPD said the men were wearing dark clothing and masks in each incident.
