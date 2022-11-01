ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider

CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 in custody after attempted catalytic converter theft on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., officers were on patrol, in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue in Jefferson Park, when they spotted three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever."    The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL

