Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

By SCOOP UPWORTHY
 3 days ago
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.

Smith, an Insurance agent, responds, "Mommy and Daddy put it there," and her daughter had another follow-up question. She said, "Oh! Did you open your tummy and then then the baby got in there?" Her mother responds by saying, "Yeah," deciding that a sex education talk can wait a couple of years. She told TODAY that Blakely's query caught her entirely by surprise.

She said, "I had no idea that was coming. You can hear me take pause. I was like, 'uhh.'" Smith also has a 16-month-old daughter named Indy. In March, she will give birth to her third child, a son. Despite the fact that Blakely expresses a desire for another sister in the video, the preschooler is excited to meet her newborn brother in the spring.

The video posted by Smith has gathered over 8 million views and thousands of comments from TikTok users. One person said, "aaaw so beautiful I love the little girl's wisdom.. how did the baby get in mummy's tummy?? mummy got tongue-tied but eventually wisely answered." Another added, "the silence was so loud after that question. She’s adorable." A third said, " 'Is it going to tickle me,' now these are the important questions to ask." A different TikTok user said, "Those questions hit hard, you better have answers because they are coming every day. She’s such a cutie."

Some mothers even shared their own experiences of telling their kids they are pregnant. One mother wrote, "When I told my daughter that I have a baby in my tummy, her first response was: you ate it?" Another shared, "My daughter cried when I told her there was a baby in my tummy. She said I must stop eating babies."

In another hilarious incident of children reacting to pregnancy, Nancy Bullard, a teacher in North Carolina, burst out laughing as her 6-year-old students gave her parenting advice. Before going on maternity leave, she asked her students for suggestions on what to do if her baby started crying and she received amusing answers. Her students responded with "run away," "throw cheese at it," sing a lullaby," "wipe its butt" and many more. One student advised her to feed the infant "cotton candy" or "let it stare into the sky."

Comments / 11

