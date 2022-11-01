ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 injured as helicopter crashes in central Norway

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELSINKI (AP) — A helicopter on a leisure flight crashed in central Norway Tuesday killing both passengers and severely injuring the pilot, authorities said.

Norwegian police identified the dead passengers as a Norwegian man and a woman in their 60s. The pilot was found alive at the crash site just outside the town of Verdal, and was rushed to a hospital in the city of Trondheim.

There was also a dog in the helicopter which survived the crash and was taken to a vet, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said.

Norwegian media reported that the helicopter crashed into a field outside a densely built-up area in thick fog after several unsuccessful attempts to land.

Forensic technicians from the police were working in cooperation with the Norwegian Air Accident Investigation Board to establish the cause of the crash.

The type and model of the helicopter were not made public.

Norway’s VG newspaper reported that it belonged to Norwegian helicopter service provider Midtnorsk Helikopterservice AS., which offers flights to locals and tourists in central Norway’s scenic mountainous landscape.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some emergency money to two people displaced by Saturday’s fire, which spurred a dramatic and rare rope rescue 20 stories above Manhattan’s East 52nd Street, a few blocks from the United Nations’ headquarters. In an updated patient count, the Fire Department said Sunday that a total of 43 civilians, firefighters and police officers were injured. Two civilians were taken to a hospital in critical condition and two in serious condition, the fire department said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun, according to the authorities. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a brawl erupted in the cafe shortly before the fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it had anything to do with the flare gun. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, said a suspect had been detained for allegedly firing the flare gun and that the cafe’s director also was being held.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy