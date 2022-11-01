1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.

