BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 3, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council on the week of October 31-November 4. The Limited Addition Gift Shop, located just inside the main entrance of RiverView Health, is having a Fall Sale, now through Friday, November 4. Take advantage of 35% off all fall items. Cards, candy, purses, and ponchos are excluded from this sale.
Herbert Elmer Swift – Obit
Herbert Elmer Swift, 96, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston early Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, with his family by his side. Herb and his mirror image twin brother, Hubert, were born in DeLand, FL on May 4, 1926, to Thurman and Alma (Lunos) Swift. When they were just a few months old the family moved to rural Crookston. The Swift household would eventually grow to embrace 11 children. Herb was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston and attended Crookston schools. At the age of 16, he and Hubert moved to Chardon, OH where they continued their education.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 4, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Zakaria Abdullah Abdulkadir, 21, of East Grand Forks, for Contempt of Court. Pedro Cosme-Esquivel, 22, of Audobon, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Joshua David Page, 28, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court. The Crookston Fire...
SPORTS FEEVER – November 3, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First thing is first in this week’s column. We will be broadcasting the following Section Football Championship games on KROX Radio and the KROX Video Live stream. Thursday, November 3 at Fargodome – 12:30 PM – Fertile-Beltrami vs Blackduck –...
EAST GRAND FORKS LOSES TO DGF AFTER CONTROVERSIAL NO CALL IN SECTION 8AAA TITLE
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13-yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up second and six. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15-yard reception down to the 32-yard line. Summers would get the ball again, this time, for a gain of two, making it second and eight. The Rebels would go back to Summers, gaining another 2two yards for a big third and six from their own 36-yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short three yards from the first down, forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
Duane J. Fealy – Obit
Duane J. Fealy was born on March 6, 1935 to Judd and Rose (Payment) Fealy near Mentor, MN. He grew up and attended school in Erskine, MN. Duane became a surveyor and worked for Hastad Engineering located in Halstad, MN. In 1957, Duane joined the US Army and served both in active duty and in the reserves for nearly 4 years. Much of his time in the Army was spent in Alaska. When Duane returned, he married Ruth Vollen with which he had four children; Grant, Deborah, Greg, and Deann. It was during these years Duane started his commendable 38 year long career as a District Representative with Garden Valley Telephone Company. He often spoke of the many great people he was able to serve and had many fond recollections over the years.
HAPPY JOE’S AWARDS BROOKE PANZER “HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR”
Out of over 50 Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream restaurants across the nation, Crookston’s Happy Joe’s General Manager or “Head Coach” Brooke Panzer was chosen to receive the Head Coach of the Year award for all of her hard work for the restaurant. Panzer...
EGF VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS ROSEAU, ADVANCE TO SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
The East Grand Forks Green Wave came up with big points when they needed them and beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) in the Section 8AA semi-finals (North Sub-Section Championship) played at Thief River Falls High School. The trip to the section championship will be the first since 2008 for the Green Wave.
EGF TAKES ON ROSEAU IN 8AA SEMI-FINALS TONIGHT – ON KROX
The Section 8AA Volleyball semi-finals will be held tonight and the #1 seed Roseau Rams will take on the #3 seed East Grand Forks Green Wave at the Thief River Falls High School gymnasium tonight at 7:00 p.m. You can listen to the match on KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM – or...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL AND CHEDA WILL HOLD SPECIAL MEETINGS ON THURSDAY MORNING
The Crookston City Council and Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will have special meetings on Thursday, November 3, in the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers. The Crookston City Council will only have one item on its regular agenda, which will be to approve the Special Crookston Housing &...
CHEDA APPROVES GRANT TO BEGIN CHILDCARE STAFF TRAINING
The Crookston City Council and Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting on Thursday morning inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR AGENDA. The only item on the City Council’s Regular Agenda was to approve...
Allen T. Torpet – Obit
Allen T. Torpet, 88, Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence in Fertile, surrounded by family. Allen was born in 1934 in Garfield Township in the house where his father was born. Allen attended eight years of country school a mile from his house, graduated from Fertile High School, and spent one year at Wahpeton State School of Science. His dad died when he was 21 and Allen moved home to farm and milk cows.
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson – Obit
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson passed away on October 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at the Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. She was born on June 3, 1929, to Harold and Agnes (Strand) Gramer originally of Crookston. Isabel was raised by her grandparents, Richard and Karoline Strand following the death of her mother in 1930.
CROOKSTON LEO CLUB AND POLICE DEPARTMENT DONATE CLOSE TO 1200 POUNDS OF NON-PERISHABLE ITEMS TO CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Leo Club and Crookston Police Department would like to thank everyone that donated canned and non-perishable items on Halloween night, whether you drove by and dropped off at CHS or gave to the Leos that were going around most of the city. The drive gave a total of close to 1200 pounds given to the Care and Share Food Shelf to be given to those in need.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
RED LAKE COUNTY SHUT OUT BY MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN IN THE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP
The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds proved to be too much for the Red Lake County Rebels, as they shut out Red Lake County 32-0 in the Section 8A Championship played in the Fargo dome. 1st Quarter. The Thunderbirds would get the ball to start the game from their own 35 yard line....
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
