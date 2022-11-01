Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
GTA buses back in operation after walkout
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
Woman killed after crash on Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
WXII 12
Woman killed in crash after hitting guardrail in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Greensboro, according to police. The Greensboro Police Department said Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. The police department said she drove off the roadway before hitting a guardrail in the median which caused her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
Woman dies days after overturning in single-vehicle crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is dead after a single vehicle crash on Joseph M Bryan Boulevard, according to police. Officers responded to the crash on Joseph M Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road on October 26 involving injuries. Hollyn Essa, 55, was driving westbound when she left the...
3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
Proposed Benjamin Parkway Project hopes to reduce traffic congestion in the area
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Benjamin Parkway is going to be widened to six lanes with pedestrian and bicycle improvements. NCDOT recently proposed various improvements to Benjamin Parkway from North Holden Road to West Wendover Avenue. The projected length of the project will be 1.2 miles. Why is this happening?. North...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around Greensboro for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina A&T showcases new self-driving shuttles
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is known as a national leader in creation and innovation and the newest project on campus is no exception. The university is "Driving into the future." The school showcased its new self-driving shuttles Tuesday. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey went to find out...
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Teen injured after hit-and-run outside Greensboro Cook-Out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones. "My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said. A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge...
rhinotimes.com
Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket
The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Yes, teenage boys more likely than girls to get hurt in auto wrecks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's 'drive' home the truth about a rumor on the roadway. The Insurance research company AutoInsurance.org finds auto insurance policies are 10 percent higher for young men than women. On the heels of National Teen Driver Safety week, we're navigating the facts to VERIFY. THE QUESTION.
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
