GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Greensboro, according to police. The Greensboro Police Department said Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. The police department said she drove off the roadway before hitting a guardrail in the median which caused her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO