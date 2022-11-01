SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO