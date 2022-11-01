Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Conner Kraft Discusses His Commitment To South Dakota State Men's Basketball
Shanley's Conner Kraft joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Conner discussed his commitment to South Dakota State men's basketball, previewed the Deacons state football semifinals matchup against Mandan, and more!
wnax.com
Jacks Men Roll in Exhibition Game
South Dakota State had 11 players find the score column as the Jackrabbits cruised to a 123-61 men’s basketball exhibition victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday in Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits and Golden Bears were tied at 5-5 at the 17 minute, 18 second mark in the first half...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
sfsimplified.com
Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus
Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy
The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
