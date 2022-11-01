ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnax.com

Jacks Men Roll in Exhibition Game

South Dakota State had 11 players find the score column as the Jackrabbits cruised to a 123-61 men’s basketball exhibition victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday in Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits and Golden Bears were tied at 5-5 at the 17 minute, 18 second mark in the first half...
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam

Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cbs2iowa.com

Animal seized from Cedar Falls home

Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCRG.com

Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus

Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy

The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy