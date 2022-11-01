Small electronics being collected for recycling throughout Tulsa

Have any small electronics that you don't use anymore and want to get rid of them? You're in luck — Tulsa residents can drop off their e-waste all throughout the city this month.

As part of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, the City of Tulsa’s Refuse and Recycling Division is partnering with Tulsa Parks to collect small electronics to be recycled for the entire month of November.

Some small electronics that can be recycled are:

Cell phones

Tablets

Headphones

Batteries

Video game controllers

Extension cords

Bigger electronics like TVs, computer monitors or towers, and various appliances will not be accepted.

You can drop off your e-waste at these Tulsa Parks Recreation Centers for free during regular business hours:

Centennial Center in Veterans Park, 1028 E. 6 th St.

St. Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.

Jane A. Malone Center in Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankford Ave.

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl.

Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave.

WaterWorks Art Center, 1710 Charles Page Blvd.

Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.

