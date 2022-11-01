Read full article on original website
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Bourne around 3 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shore Road and Beach Street in the Monument Beach section of Bourne. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
Updated video report: One person killed in blaze in Chatham
CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: On Monday, October 31, at approximately 2:10 PM, the Chatham Fire Department received a 911 call from the neighbor to the rear of 1369 Main Street, reporting smoke coming from the chimney and second floor windows. Deputy Chief Tavano arrived on scene with Chatham Police Officers and confirmed smoke and heat conditions throughout the structure. Neighbors were unsure if the occupant had escaped but reported that all his vehicles were present in the driveway and that he is typically home during the daytime hours.
Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina
SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Paving in Sandwich Rescheduled for Thursday
SANDWICH – Top course paving that was originally set for Tuesday on Newtown Road in Sandwich has been pushed back to Thursday due to weather concerns. The work will require road closures between Race Lane and the Barnstable Town Line. Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living...
Police: Drugs, gun seized from New Bedford home with kids present
Dartmouth police said they executed a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff's Department.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
Mattapoisett seeks new owner for old fire station
MATTAPOISETT – The Town of Mattapoisett is seeking proposals for the purchase of the former Mattapoisett Fire Station at 26 County Road, Mattapoisett. In an email, the Town states that this property is “strategically located along the Route 6 corridor in the popular commercial area” and being sold in order to “promote its preservation and redevelopment so it may continue to contribute to the Town.”
Housing growth, public water needs hang in balance in Provincetown and Truro
PROVINCETOWN — The Select Boards from both Truro and Provincetown met on Oct. 24 to discuss water needs and future plans that affect both towns. For the first time since 2010, average annual daily water usage exceeded 700,000 gallons per day and officials expected to break that number again this year, in a review of the recorded meeting, according to Provincetown Water Superintendent Cody Salisbury The state has permitted the town for a maximum annual average of 850,000 gallons per day.
Updated: Change of command ceremony at Yarmouth Police Department
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Monday, the Yarmouth Police Department held a Change of Command Ceremony where the reins of leadership were handed from Chief Frank Frederickson to Chief Kevin Lennon. Town Administrator Robert Whritenour served as Master of Ceremonies and officially welcomed Chief Lennon into his new role in front of peers, subordinates, and residents.
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
