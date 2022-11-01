Weather: Very mild, gloomy start to November
Cloudy skies, spot showers, and mild temperatures will be the main highlights of the weather story for our Tuesday. Make sure to keep the umbrella on standby!
This morning, a trough of low pressure is surging east with a few spot showers across the North Country. Temperatures reside in the 50s for many alongside mostly cloudy skies and light south winds.
Our afternoon will feature a couple more isolated showers, highs in the mid 60s, and southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Dew point temperatures will also creep up into the 50s making it feel a little muggy from time to time.
Overnight into Wednesday, a northern cold front sweeps through. Showers will exit to the east overnight with gradually clearing skies Wednesday afternoon; that is after some dense morning fog. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for midweek.
