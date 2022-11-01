ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Weather: Very mild, gloomy start to November

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

Cloudy skies, spot showers, and mild temperatures will be the main highlights of the weather story for our Tuesday. Make sure to keep the umbrella on standby!

This morning, a trough of low pressure is surging east with a few spot showers across the North Country. Temperatures reside in the 50s for many alongside mostly cloudy skies and light south winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKQ2c_0iuDxnaa00

Our afternoon will feature a couple more isolated showers, highs in the mid 60s, and southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Dew point temperatures will also creep up into the 50s making it feel a little muggy from time to time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxiXG_0iuDxnaa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bthxj_0iuDxnaa00

Overnight into Wednesday, a northern cold front sweeps through. Showers will exit to the east overnight with gradually clearing skies Wednesday afternoon; that is after some dense morning fog. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for midweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kDCb_0iuDxnaa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwsjM_0iuDxnaa00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy