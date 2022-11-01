Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Big, quick offensive tackle Kenny Jones picks Rutgers, joins Delran teammate in scarlet
Delran (N.J.) offensive tackle Kenny Jones, a 6-5, 300-pound junior, pledged to coach Greg Schiano on Friday becoming the first player to join Rutgers’ 2024 class. A three-star recruit, Jones picked Rutgers over offers from UConn and Temple. Ole Miss, Michigan, Penn State and Georgia also showed interest but hadn’t offered. Jones told NJ Advance Media that he was impacted by the loss of defensive backs coach Fran brown, who left Rutgers to coach defensive backs at the University of Georgia, and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who was fired midseason, but his love for the in-state Scarlet Knights never wavered.
Rutgers will host heavy hitters (football recruits) for prime-time game vs. Michigan
Rutgers’ visitors list for the Scarlet Knights’ prime-time showdown versus the Michigan Wolverines features plenty of heavy hitters and, despite a long shot, will give Rutgers a chance to shock the college football world before the Northeast’s top recruits. Here are the most highly-regarded players confirmed to meet on the SHI Stadium field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the skinny on who they are.
Rutgers wrestling media day: Answers to 5 burning questions as the 2022-2023 season begins
No question is a bad question. The saying may be true this year when it comes to Rutgers wrestling. After finishing with the most dual-meet wins in school history last season, No. 22 Rutgers returns one of its most-balanced lineups in years, but one that — for now — lacks a sure-fire national title contender. Up and down the lineup, there are question marks about who will take a redshirt, how injuries will impact former All-Americans and how the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class figures into the mix.
Rutgers men’s soccer looks to add Big Ten Tournament title to already historic season
As he got to know the group in the spring fresh off of his transfer to Rutgers, striker MD Myers felt his new team had the potential to do something special in the fall. Thanks in large part to his efforts, the Scarlet Knights have proven him right with a historic season.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers unveils brilliant alternate helmets for military appreciation game in Week 10
Rutgers unveiled an amazing helmet design for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will be rocking white helmets with a red, white, and blue “R.”. The Scarlet Knights have donned the Stars and Stripes before, rocking a similar helmet to honor the Armed Forces...
Rutgers women’s basketball begins season of mystery: ‘I don’t know what they are going to do on game day’
Rutgers women’s basketball enters the Coquese Washington era, just the third head coach in the program’s storied, 48-year history, in uncharted territory. With a new coaching staff and a short-handed roster eight deep, the Scarlet Knights are in what Washington referred to as “discovery mode” heading into Monday’s 2022-23 season opener against Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Rutgers Basketball names team captains
Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Goals by Masters and Roberts get North Hunterdon by Randolph 2-0 in NJ3 quarterfinal
North Hunterdon utilized crisp and efficient passing and a lightning quick transition on Friday to keep visiting Randolph on its heels all game and post a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 3 Tournament. Lauren Masters and Sara Roberts both scored goals for the top seeded...
Astros-Phillies or Eagles-Texans? World Series vs. Thursday Night Football: What Philadelphia fans watched
Philadelphia sports fans were very busy Thursday night. Not only were their underdog Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, but the Eagles were looking to defend their undefeated record in Houston. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Phillies ended up losing,...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Girls Soccer: Rutgers Prep over St. Rose - South Jersey, Non-Public B - Semifinal
Addison Halpern delivered five goals and an assist as top-seeded Rutgers Prep, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded St. Rose, 10-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B state playoffs in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (15-3) will host the winner of Saturday’s game between...
North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4
Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
GameDay Countdown Will Be At Toms River North
The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Toms River North Friday night where the undefeated Mariners host Marlboro in an all-shore showdown to see who advances into the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 Finals. North (9-0) has been ranked second in the SSN/Jeep Store Top Ten all season and comes into the game averaging a staggering 50 points per contest. In the visiting Mustangs (#9, 6-3) they’ll meet an opponent riding a 3-game winning streak and coming off their first Playoff victory since 1994.
Jasson Dominguez leads Yankees prospects in Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game
Jasson Dominguez is getting some props in Arizona. The New York Yankees prospect has been named to the American League’s Fall Stars Game roster, the Arizona Fall League announced on Friday. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In 48 fall-season at-bats Dominguez hit .167/.288/.229. In September, the...
Girls volleyball: Three Tenafly players slam double-digit kills to advance to N1G3 finals
Too much was on the line for Tenafly to fall flat. The top-seeded Tigers in the North 1 Group 3 tournament are familiar with the pressure and the potential glory of a postseason run, winning the section two seasons ago. A tight-knit group that wanted to squeeze out another victory,...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
Phillies will have to follow their leader to win World Series in Houston
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies face an uphill battle having to go to Houston and win Games 6 and 7 to bring home the 2022 World Series title. But there’s precedent for teams to overcome a similar deficit and their leader Kyle Schwarber has lived through it.
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 2 (PHOTOS)
Fifth-seeded Wallington’s first shot of the game proved to be a decisive one as Eric Moroz gave his team a 1-0 win against top-seeded Mountain Lakes in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament in Mountain Lakes. The first-half score marked Moroz’s 16th goal of...
