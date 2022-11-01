ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Big, quick offensive tackle Kenny Jones picks Rutgers, joins Delran teammate in scarlet

Delran (N.J.) offensive tackle Kenny Jones, a 6-5, 300-pound junior, pledged to coach Greg Schiano on Friday becoming the first player to join Rutgers’ 2024 class. A three-star recruit, Jones picked Rutgers over offers from UConn and Temple. Ole Miss, Michigan, Penn State and Georgia also showed interest but hadn’t offered. Jones told NJ Advance Media that he was impacted by the loss of defensive backs coach Fran brown, who left Rutgers to coach defensive backs at the University of Georgia, and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who was fired midseason, but his love for the in-state Scarlet Knights never wavered.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers will host heavy hitters (football recruits) for prime-time game vs. Michigan

Rutgers’ visitors list for the Scarlet Knights’ prime-time showdown versus the Michigan Wolverines features plenty of heavy hitters and, despite a long shot, will give Rutgers a chance to shock the college football world before the Northeast’s top recruits. Here are the most highly-regarded players confirmed to meet on the SHI Stadium field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the skinny on who they are.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling media day: Answers to 5 burning questions as the 2022-2023 season begins

No question is a bad question. The saying may be true this year when it comes to Rutgers wrestling. After finishing with the most dual-meet wins in school history last season, No. 22 Rutgers returns one of its most-balanced lineups in years, but one that — for now — lacks a sure-fire national title contender. Up and down the lineup, there are question marks about who will take a redshirt, how injuries will impact former All-Americans and how the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class figures into the mix.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball begins season of mystery: ‘I don’t know what they are going to do on game day’

Rutgers women’s basketball enters the Coquese Washington era, just the third head coach in the program’s storied, 48-year history, in uncharted territory. With a new coaching staff and a short-handed roster eight deep, the Scarlet Knights are in what Washington referred to as “discovery mode” heading into Monday’s 2022-23 season opener against Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball names team captains

Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4

Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore Sports Network

GameDay Countdown Will Be At Toms River North

The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Toms River North Friday night where the undefeated Mariners host Marlboro in an all-shore showdown to see who advances into the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 Finals. North (9-0) has been ranked second in the SSN/Jeep Store Top Ten all season and comes into the game averaging a staggering 50 points per contest. In the visiting Mustangs (#9, 6-3) they’ll meet an opponent riding a 3-game winning streak and coming off their first Playoff victory since 1994.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ
