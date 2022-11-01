No question is a bad question. The saying may be true this year when it comes to Rutgers wrestling. After finishing with the most dual-meet wins in school history last season, No. 22 Rutgers returns one of its most-balanced lineups in years, but one that — for now — lacks a sure-fire national title contender. Up and down the lineup, there are question marks about who will take a redshirt, how injuries will impact former All-Americans and how the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class figures into the mix.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO