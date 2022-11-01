NYC SHOOTINGS: Man struck near Halloween parade, bicyclist killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- At least four people were shot, one of them fatally, in four of the five boroughs Monday night, including a man who was struck blocks from the popular Village Halloween Parade and a bicyclist who was shot in the neck in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The Greenwich Village victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks just before 12 a.m. at Broadway and E. 13th Street, not far from the parade route packed with costumed revelers.

Witnesses described at least four shots ringing out near the Regal Union Square on Broadway.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive. He was not cooperating with investigators, police said.

In Brooklyn about two hours later, another 21-year-old man wasn’t so lucky. He was riding a bicycle at Crown Street and Rogers Avenue around 2 a.m. when he was shot in the neck by someone in a car.

He died by the time EMS got him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. He hasn't been identified, but police described him as a career criminal who was out on probation.

A man was fatally shot in Crown Heights early Tuesday. Photo credit Citizen App

Yet another shooting in Astoria, Queens, around 1:30 a.m. left a man with multiple gunshot wounds at Steinway Street and Astoria Boulevard. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

And around 3 a.m. in the Bronx, a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on E. 233rd Street in the Williamsbridge section. He’s also expected to survive.

A man was struck in a drive-by shooting in Astoria. Photo credit Citizen App

No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings as investigations continue.

The spat of gun violence came just hours after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening in front of a public housing building in Sheepshead Bay.

The victim was shot in the chest and buttocks on Avenue V just after 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

A 19-year-old woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting.