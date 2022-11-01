Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
5,973 ballots cast heading into final day of early voting
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported Thursday that 667 Brown County residents took the polls ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, bringing the total number of early votes to 5,973. Friday is the final day to vote early from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elections Administration...
brownwoodnews.com
Early voting total eclipses 5,300 with two days remaining
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported Wednesday that 558 early votes were cast ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, bringing the total to 5,305. Remaining early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4. Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election takes place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200 in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Early voting tally at 4,746 with three days remaining
Brown County’s early voting total stands at 4,746 after 611 additional ballots were cast Tuesday, according to Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks. Remaining early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3- Saturday, Nov. 4. Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election takes place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200 in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/4/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 28 through November 3:. Clark, Wesley Warren, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Ruiz-Martinez, Pedro Isidro, Driving While Intoxicated. Hamill, Jeffery Jr., Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Middleton, Derick Ray, Driving While Intoxicated. Hutchins, Ben, Assault Causes Bodily...
brownwoodnews.com
Shane Britton to speak at BCRW luncheon on Nov. 11
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Brownwood Country Club Pavilion. Shane Britton, Brown County Judge-Elect, will be the guest speaker and will discuss his priorities for Brown County. You do not have to...
brownwoodnews.com
12 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 12 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 12 positives this week, 1 were PCR, and 11 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 4 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 3
November 7 – Major Stock Show and Youth Fair Entry Night 4pm – 8pm at the Extension Office. 7 – 4-H County Council Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 8 – Deadline to Enter Fort Worth & Sandhills Stock Show. 10 – 4-H Food Challenge Info...
brownwoodnews.com
City announces Veterans Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, November 11th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 12th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 14th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:
brownwoodnews.com
Museum Hosting Veterans Poster Display
The Brown County Museum of History in downtown Brownwood is hosting a display of posters honoring military Veterans from Brown County. The display includes twelve posters featuring seventeen Brown County veterans, including Noah T. Byers, who was involved in the founding of the Republic of Texas, the City of Brownwood, and Howard Payne University. The posters also feature Dr. Homer Allen, Eldridge Bailey, Joe W. Blagg, Aubrey Ray Goodwin, Harriette and Roland Graves, Joe Harper, David Harper, Lonnie Holland, John H. Martin Jr., John H. Martin III, Willard Alton Perry Jr., Joey Stalcup, John Thomas, J.L. Thomas, and Howard Wood.
brownwoodnews.com
Representatives of HPU’s Department of Social Work take part in Mission Waco Poverty Simulation
Members of Howard Payne University’s social work department recently gained new perspectives through Mission Waco’s Poverty Simulation. During the three-day experience, participants had the opportunity to see the world through a different lens, by walking in the shoes of the impoverished. This is Howard Payne University’s 11th year participating.
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day honoree: Corporal Willard Alton Perry, Jr.
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day Honoree: Joey Stalcup
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
brownwoodnews.com
BHS announces October Students of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their October 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Eustaquio Gonzalez. Atlanta Olguin. 10th:. John (Jack) Field. Rylee Lynd. 11th. Caiden Buchanan.
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
brownwoodnews.com
Several Hunters Appreciation events lined up this weekend
With the start of general deer season set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the following Hunters Appreciation events will be held this weekend:. San Saba: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Lowe’s Market. Comanche: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Courthouse Square. Rising Star: 5...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for October
During the October 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 17 true bills were returned against 16 persons. Cesar Zamora Palomo aka Cesar Palomo Zamora: Possession of a controlled substance. Billy James Vassar: Ct. I-II Injury to a child; Driving while intoxicated. Gino Valdez: Assault family violence – occlusion...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU enjoys lively Stinger Spectacular weekend
The Howard Payne University campus was bustling recently for Stinger Spectacular, held October 14-15. Comprised of Homecoming, Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview, the slate of events welcomed alumni, prospective students, families and other friends of the university, as well as participating personnel and current students. Approximately 800 attendees enjoyed...
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for House of Bleau
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for House of Bleau on October 25th. House of Bleau is located at 213 East Baker Street in Brownwood. House of Bleau is a fun and electric hair studio located in the heart of Downtown Brownwood owned by Misty Hood. Misty and her co-hairstylist Tarra Brown have over 23 years of combined experience in the hair and beauty industry. They are a full service salon offering extensions, blowouts, colors, men’s and women’s cuts, waxing, conditioning treatments, and more!
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
brownwoodnews.com
Horace Hounshell
Funeral services for Horace Hounshell, age 83, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Bangs church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Cross Cut Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Comments / 1