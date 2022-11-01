Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO