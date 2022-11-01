Read full article on original website
Crawford: You Mad At Me For Taking Fight With Tough Opponent, For Bigger Purse, Guarantee?
Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.
Crawford On Spence Talks: Even Though I Knew I Was Getting F------, I Just Wanted Transparency
Terence Crawford claims he was willing to bet on himself—figuratively—for the sake of moving forward with a superfight more than four years in the making. All that the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist allegedly wanted in return was a clear indication of how much there was to be made for their long-discussed undisputed welterweight championship with unified titlist Errol Spence Jr.
Crawford: I Didn't Ask Arum For Transparency Because I Had Guarantee For Every Fight With Him
Terence Crawford responded to public criticism Tuesday night regarding his insistence on Al Haymon providing full transparency of financial details related to his paused pay-per-view showdown with Errol Spence Jr. Crawford specifically fired back at those who’ve wondered why he didn’t push promoter Bob Arum to open up his books...
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!
IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Shakur Stevenson Seen Standing Next To Takeoff Moments Before Migos Rapper Was Gunned Down & Killed
Shakur Stevenson has dodged a bullet. Takeoff – a member of the popular rap group Migos – was shot and killed Tuesday shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Footage shows Stevenson standing next to Takeoff moments before the gunman fired multiple shots.
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out
Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...
Spence: Facts Is I'm Fighting Somebody Else; Crawford Is, Too, But A Tune-Up
Errol Spence listened to what Terence Crawford had to say when they were discussing a planned superfight. The unbeaten and unified WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight titlist listened again when Crawford went live on his Instagram channel to explain why he decided to go in a different direction. Now is the time he...
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Ordered; Ten-Day Deadline To Reach Deal
A hard deadline is in place in the next step of Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially assigned a ten-day negotiation period for the vacant flyweight title fight between San Antonio’s Rodriguez (17-0, 11KOs) and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5KOs). The bout was previously approved and ordered by the WBO on October 27 during its annual convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with both parties now instructed to come to terms by November 14 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela Set For November 26 in Carson
Thompson Boxing’s undefeated lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs), from South Central, Los Angeles, is back in action on November 26, when he steps in the ring with Eduardo Estela (13-1, 9 KOs), of Montevideo, Uruguay. The fight is presented by MarvNation and produced by Legendz Entertainment live on Pay-Per-View.
Spence Lambastes De La Hoya For Siding with Crawford, Critiquing Haymon, PBC Fighters
Oscar De La Hoya has entered the crossfire of the latest Boxing Twitter Spat. The founder and head of Golden Boy Promotions recently sided with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford after Crawford offered his thoughts on the failed negotiations between him and IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. for an undisputed fight that was supposed to take place in November.
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Reach Terms For Vacant WBC Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid
The currently available WBC junior lightweight title won’t remain vacant for long. BoxingScene.com has learned that the teams representing Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster have reached a deal for their ordered vacant title fight, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. The two sides were given 30 days to negotiate terms for their matchup, managing to find common ground well before the November 8 deadline.
Photos: David Morrell, Aidos Yerbossynuly - Face To Face at Final Presser
Unbeaten WBA "Regular" Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly went face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday, before they put their unbeaten records on the line live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. (photos by Esther Lin)
Miguel Madueno Aims For Career Bounce Back in Huertas Clash
Thompson Boxing’s lightweight Miguel Madueno (27-1, 25 KOs), is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career when he faces Juan Huertas (16-3-1, 12 KOs), on Friday, November 4th, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will broadcast worldwide on ProBoxTV.com with the WBO Latino Championship on the line.
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Luis Saavedra Talks Training Camp, Showdown With Ero Correa
Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-7, 3 KOs) of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has big plans to upset Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs), of San Jose, Ca, when the two meet this Saturday in the 10-round bantamweight main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. Here is what...
Sebastian Fundora On Danny Garcia: "I'd Love To Get A Fight With Him"
After openly struggling with making the 147-pound weight limit, Danny Garcia sought greener pastures. Ultimately, the Philadelphia native would do just that, as he opted to move on from the welterweight division and embark on a new journey as a full-fledged junior middleweight. In his first fight at 154-pounds, Garcia...
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - A Clash of Queens
Fighters with a belt in one class moving up to challenge for a belt in another isn’t uncommon stuff in boxing. It used to feel more rare, more special. When sometimes half or more of any division’s top ten can have a full, regular, or interim belt, special requires additional context.
