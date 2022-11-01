ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
RadarOnline

‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Bachelor Nation’s Casey Woods Reveals He Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months

Casey Woods is updating fans on his health after being shown suffering an injury on this week’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”. While filming in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico, over the summer, Woods fainted on the show and had a bad fall. At the time, he complained of an ankle injury before being taken away by ambulance.
Decider.com

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Aren’t Shipping Aaron and Genevieve After Wild “Gaslighting” Fight

Things got dark on Episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise — so dark that contestants repeatedly dropped the G-word: gaslighting. Formerly rock-solid, Paradise-favorite couple Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi survived Split Week, but it seems like they’ve gotten into daily disagreements since being back on the beach. The two fought after the return of Gen’s ex Justin Glaze in Episode 10, and in Episode 11 they had a blowout so major that Genevieve was steps away from leaving Paradise for good.
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
FLORIDA STATE

