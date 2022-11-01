ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

‘Stomp’ in for a great time at the King Center

BREVARD COUNTY — A sensational performance will get audiences dancing at their seat as the internationally renowned percussion group “Stomp” makes some noise in Brevard County. Popular for its use of making rhythms with every-day objects, Stomp has been touring for 28 years in more than 50...
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian restaurant health inspections for October 2022

The month of October wasn’t bad for most restaurants that had a visit from the state health inspector in Sebastian, Florida. However, some places didn’t do well. Sandy’s Grille and Sebastian Roadside Restaurant had the best health inspections in Sebastian, but the Mulligans Beach House and Portside Pub & Grille didn’t do too well.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend

Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Nov. 1

Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
VERO BEACH, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Unsigned political flyers illegally taped to Vero mailboxes

Those white, typed, one-page political flyers that Vero Beach homeowners throughout the city found taped to their mailboxes early last week?. The ones urging the “Citizens of Vero Beach” to vote “YES” on the last referendum on the ballot – the one that would require voter approval for all but the smallest improvements to city parks and other charter-protected properties?
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
OVIEDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy