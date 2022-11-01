Those white, typed, one-page political flyers that Vero Beach homeowners throughout the city found taped to their mailboxes early last week?. The ones urging the “Citizens of Vero Beach” to vote “YES” on the last referendum on the ballot – the one that would require voter approval for all but the smallest improvements to city parks and other charter-protected properties?

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO