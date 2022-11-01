Read full article on original website
Displaced residents of Good Samaritan moving to new accommodations Friday
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, many of the displaced residents of Good Samaritan will be moving again. Under escort and with help from the Florida Emergency Operations Center, residents staying at the Red Lion Hotel will move to Westgate Resort. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Farm Share food distribution Saturday in Holopaw, here's the details
Farm Share, a leading Florida non-profits when it comes to free food distribution — and the state’s largest food bank — is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this weekend in the eastern end of Osceola County. The event will be Saturday at the Holopaw Community Center (8801...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
IRC Sheriff unveils new PTSD awareness truck with resources available for deputies
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is working to improve mental health in the law enforcement community. Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with a group of local partners, unveiled a new squad vehicle Tuesday afternoon marked with a list of resources available for deputies dealing with stress associated with the job.
‘Stomp’ in for a great time at the King Center
BREVARD COUNTY — A sensational performance will get audiences dancing at their seat as the internationally renowned percussion group “Stomp” makes some noise in Brevard County. Popular for its use of making rhythms with every-day objects, Stomp has been touring for 28 years in more than 50...
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Sebastian restaurant health inspections for October 2022
The month of October wasn’t bad for most restaurants that had a visit from the state health inspector in Sebastian, Florida. However, some places didn’t do well. Sandy’s Grille and Sebastian Roadside Restaurant had the best health inspections in Sebastian, but the Mulligans Beach House and Portside Pub & Grille didn’t do too well.
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend
Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
In Memory: Nov. 1
Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Unsigned political flyers illegally taped to Vero mailboxes
Those white, typed, one-page political flyers that Vero Beach homeowners throughout the city found taped to their mailboxes early last week?. The ones urging the “Citizens of Vero Beach” to vote “YES” on the last referendum on the ballot – the one that would require voter approval for all but the smallest improvements to city parks and other charter-protected properties?
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
News 6′s Matt Austin talks to ‘Monsters in the Morning’ about viral video in defense of his daughters
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Matt Austin appeared on the Orlando radio show “The Monsters in the Morning” Wednesday to discuss his viral video in defense of his daughters that has grabbed headlines from across the world. Host Russ Rollins and crew sat down with Austin...
Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with children inside
A Florida man's been arrested after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his car with two young children inside.
45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
