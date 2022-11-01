Read full article on original website
Madison PD searching for missing man last seen on Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Monday. Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege has been missing since Halloween. Weege was described as being about 5′8″...
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Guests were evacuated Wednesday from a Lodi restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen, fire department officials said. Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers said the report of a fire and smoke in the kitchen came in just after 4:45 p.m. at Fish Tales Restaurant, located at W12690 WI-188 in Lodi.
MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail, the Madison Police Department reported Thursday morning. According to MPD’s report, the scam began when the victims received a call from...
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
State Highway 106 reopens in Jefferson County after crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — State Highway 106 has reopened west of Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported in the area of Highway 106 and County Highway A shortly after 3:10 p.m. As of 4:17 p.m., the road had reopened in both directions. A...
Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Columbia County, sheriff’s office says
RIO, Wis. — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a deer near Rio Wednesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on County Highway C near County Highway B shortly before 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist hit a deer and was thrown off his bike. First responders treated the man until a MedFlight...
Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
Beltline wreck involving two police vehicles causes major delays
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A Lodi police officer...
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette Co. deputy fired a shot took his own life, state law enforcement officials determined. In an update released Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) stated its Division of Criminal Investigation...
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it. A short time later, another caller said their vehicle was struck...
Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
