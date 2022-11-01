ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison PD searching for missing man last seen on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Monday. Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege has been missing since Halloween. Weege was described as being about 5′8″...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Guests were evacuated Wednesday from a Lodi restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen, fire department officials said. Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers said the report of a fire and smoke in the kitchen came in just after 4:45 p.m. at Fish Tales Restaurant, located at W12690 WI-188 in Lodi.
LODI, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail, the Madison Police Department reported Thursday morning. According to MPD’s report, the scam began when the victims received a call from...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation

Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution

OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Columbia County, sheriff’s office says

RIO, Wis. — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a deer near Rio Wednesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on County Highway C near County Highway B shortly before 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist hit a deer and was thrown off his bike. ﻿ First responders treated the man until a MedFlight...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beltline wreck involving two police vehicles causes major delays

A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
MADISON, WI

