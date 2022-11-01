ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Corydon Times-Republican

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Treasurer for not speaking up on policy issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A political ad airing on TV9 argues Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald (D-Des Moines) is losing interest in his job after being elected in 1982. According to documents from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, Smith for Treasurer is the candidate committee for Sen. Roby Smith (R-Davenport). He is running against Michael Fitzgerald to become the state treasurer.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
WHO 13

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
WINTERSET, IA
Axios Des Moines

Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision

Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants

November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
WOODBINE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa distributes thousands of naloxone kits to businesses and schools

The Iowa Department of Public Health has handed out thousands of free naloxone kits across the state since starting a new community program in February.Why it matters: In 2021, there were 258 opioid-related deaths in Iowa, up from 213 in 2020 and 157 in 2019, according to the department.But that number would be much higher if Naloxone did not become prevalent in recent years, according to a report by the IDPH.Naloxone is a rapid-working medicine that reverses an overdose by "ejecting" opioids from receptor sites on the brain.Flashback: Iowa launched a new initiative in February that provides naloxone spray kits to certain businesses, organizations and schools that request them.Eligible places include gas stations, restaurants, bars, libraries, event venues and community service providers.It's funded through the State Opioid Response Grant.By the numbers: As of the beginning of October, IDPH has passed out 2,385 kits.758 kits have been sent to 145 businesses and organizations.Six schools have received 27 kits. 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel locations have gotten 1,600 kits.How to get naloxone: People can get free naloxone for their homes without a prescription. Participating pharmacies across the state can be found here.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
IOWA STATE

