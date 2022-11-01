Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
KCRG.com
Reminder to get your REAL ID to board domestic flights ahead of May 2023 deadline
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Air travelers in the U.S. will be required to have a REAL ID or another TSA approved ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities starting in six months. The Iowa DOT is reminding Iowans about the change that’s set to kick in on...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Treasurer for not speaking up on policy issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A political ad airing on TV9 argues Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald (D-Des Moines) is losing interest in his job after being elected in 1982. According to documents from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, Smith for Treasurer is the candidate committee for Sen. Roby Smith (R-Davenport). He is running against Michael Fitzgerald to become the state treasurer.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
KCRG.com
Both political parties say they're attracting voters from the other's base
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
Iowa distributes thousands of naloxone kits to businesses and schools
The Iowa Department of Public Health has handed out thousands of free naloxone kits across the state since starting a new community program in February.Why it matters: In 2021, there were 258 opioid-related deaths in Iowa, up from 213 in 2020 and 157 in 2019, according to the department.But that number would be much higher if Naloxone did not become prevalent in recent years, according to a report by the IDPH.Naloxone is a rapid-working medicine that reverses an overdose by "ejecting" opioids from receptor sites on the brain.Flashback: Iowa launched a new initiative in February that provides naloxone spray kits to certain businesses, organizations and schools that request them.Eligible places include gas stations, restaurants, bars, libraries, event venues and community service providers.It's funded through the State Opioid Response Grant.By the numbers: As of the beginning of October, IDPH has passed out 2,385 kits.758 kits have been sent to 145 businesses and organizations.Six schools have received 27 kits. 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel locations have gotten 1,600 kits.How to get naloxone: People can get free naloxone for their homes without a prescription. Participating pharmacies across the state can be found here.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
KCRG.com
Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
