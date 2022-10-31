Read full article on original website
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
Tampa police investigating human skeletal remains found at empty lot
Police are investigating the site Wednesday where human skeletal remains were found at a vacant property in Tampa.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Human skeletal remains found on vacant Tampa property: TPD
Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon, leading to a death investigation, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
Clearwater Police investigate bicyclist hit, injured by vehicle in Clearwater
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a vehicle and bicyclist collided in Clearwater on Thursday evening.
Police Investigating After Skeletal Remains Found On Vacant Property
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are currently investigating a death investigation in the 200 block of W. Emily St. where human skeletal remains were found on the vacant property. “Although there are no apparent signs of foul play, it is very early in the investigation,”
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Two Dogs In Tampa, Killing One In Botched Armed Robbery
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a suspect who shot two dogs, killing one, during an attempted armed robbery. Jayden Makell Harris, 17, was arrested on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on multiple felony charges. On October 28, just before 7 PM,
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
