Shares of Block Jump on Earnings Beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Block stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:
2-Year Treasury Yield Pulls Back Slightly After Notching 15-Year High Friday
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%. Since the start of the week, its surged 28 basis points.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
