Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot, Killed In Houston

By BAW Staff
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Takeoff , a member of the award-winning rap group Migos was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning, confirmed by TMZ .

According to reports , the shooting took place Tuesday around 2 AM at a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Police arrived to the scene to find a large crowd and a man  with a gunshot wound to the head or neck reported to be Takeoff.

Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men were shot and taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The rapper was 28-year-old.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball formed the group Migos, along with Quavo and Offset in 2008. The group gained notoriety with their first hit “Versace” in 2013.

In 2016, the group reached new heights when their song “Bad and Boujee” reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In 2018, Takeoff released his only solo album, “The Last Rocket” and was currently promoting his collaborative project “Only Built for Infinity Links” with Quavo underneath the name “Unc and Phew”

