Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s permit in review for North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing a permit application for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.64 acre at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road. The North Jacksonville site is near Yellow Bluff Square. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida. Be the first...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse

With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines

More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Curbside recycling to return in parts of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Board of Commissioners says curbside recycling will return on December 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins through the Clay Connected app, Clay Connected website, and the Garbage and Recycling...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Morocco Shrine Center in review for demolition

The former Morocco Shrine Center in South Jacksonville is in review for demolition to prepare the site for redevelopment into a hotel, student housing, multifamily housing, commercial and retail uses. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to remove the two-story structure on 37 acres at 3800...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place

Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Martin expected to become post-tropical

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Martin is intensifying in the open waters of the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located 805 miles west-northwest of the Azores. Martin is moving toward the northeast near 46 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

