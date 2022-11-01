Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s permit in review for North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing a permit application for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.64 acre at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road. The North Jacksonville site is near Yellow Bluff Square. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida. Be the first...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse
With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
residentnews.net
Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines
More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
Jacksonville-based TIAA Bank being sold to new investors, will be re-named
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TIAA Bank is being sold to new investors, parent company TIAA announced Thursday. The bank will be renamed and the new name will be announced after the sale closes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According to a news release on the sale, the bank...
Curbside recycling to return in parts of Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Board of Commissioners says curbside recycling will return on December 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins through the Clay Connected app, Clay Connected website, and the Garbage and Recycling...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Morocco Shrine Center in review for demolition
The former Morocco Shrine Center in South Jacksonville is in review for demolition to prepare the site for redevelopment into a hotel, student housing, multifamily housing, commercial and retail uses. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to remove the two-story structure on 37 acres at 3800...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Martin expected to become post-tropical
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Martin is intensifying in the open waters of the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located 805 miles west-northwest of the Azores. Martin is moving toward the northeast near 46 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to...
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Commissioners back extension of city golf course deal
The city took temporary management of the course in May 2021. It’s not “four more years,” but three, as the Fernandina Beach City Commission committed the city to three more years managing the municipal golf course. The plan received vocal support before it was presented to the...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
News4Jax.com
Ditch your electronic & household hazardous waste safely at city collection event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a drawer full of old mobile phones, pagers or rechargeable batteries you’re not sure what to do with?. What about those old computer monitors, keyboards and VCRs in the closet?. The city of Jacksonville has a solution for you. The city’s Solid Waste Division...
thewestsidegazette.com
First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida
Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors concerned about Regency Square Mall, owners say repairs are on the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
