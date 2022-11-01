Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Zacks.com
Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
DDOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, which increased 77% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 14 cents per share. The company’s net revenues of $436.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.92%. The figure increased...
freightwaves.com
TravelCenters of America posts $2.8B in Q3 revenue
TravelCenters of America on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income increased 66% as revenue climbed to $2.8 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in gasoline sales. The company also reported nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $564 million, a gain of 10.5% compared with the 2021...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
YELP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line dropped 43.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenues increased 15% year over year to $309 million and surpassed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Williams (WMB) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
WMB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents and surpassing the year-earlier period’s profit of 34 cents per share. The outperformance was due to higher-than-expected contributions from a couple of segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the...
Zacks.com
Standard Motor's (SMP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
SMP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. Higher-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the outperformance. But the bottom line declined 20% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.32 a share. Total...
Zacks.com
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com
DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Soars 6% on Q2 Earnings Beat
DXC - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in Thursday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 72 cents.
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Zacks.com
Inari Medical (NARI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NARI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net loss per share of 19 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $96.2 million, which surged 32% from...
Zacks.com
Fluor (FLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
FLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.42%. A...
Zacks.com
BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BKCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.11%. A...
