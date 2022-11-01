Read full article on original website
wkml.com
5 Fayetteville Shops That Are Perfect for Christmas Gifts
It is hard to believe but the holiday season is upon us, and that means it’s time for Christmas gifts in Fayetteville. This year I plan to have all my shopping done no later than early December. I’ve have told myself that so many times and never follow through,...
WECT
22nd annual ‘St. Stan’s Polish Festival’ to be held this weekend, offering authentic Polish cuisine and festivities
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host the 22nd annual “St. Stan’s Polish Festival” on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will take place on the church’s grounds at 4849 Castle Hayne Road in Castle Hayne. Per...
bladenonline.com
Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!
Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
foxwilmington.com
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 3
Looking forward to a time when I turn the TV on and there will be NO political commercials … Early voting continues … Election is next Tuesday, November 8. I am turned off by phone calls from someone I do not understand, usually a foreigner, asking me about my preferences, who I plan to vote for … That conversation does not last long … Try not be rude, sometimes I fail that test…
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
bladenonline.com
Community Encouraged to “Walk to Bethlehem”
According to Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health and Human Services Director, Healthy Robeson partnered with Healthy Bladen for “Walk to Bethlehem.” The health officials in Bladen and Robeson communities are encouraging citizens to walk, run, bike, or dance 90 miles. The 90 miles symbolizes the distance Joseph...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center
saobserver.com
Blacks Displayed as Vampires in Racist 1898 Newspapers
In November of 1898, hundreds of crazed white racists marched in the streets of Wilmington, North Carolina intent on ending what that called “negro domination.” These rioters went to the Black section of town and proceeded to burn Black businesses and murder Black people. They were already empowered by a racist Supreme Court that made segregation legal in the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson case. These white racists used the old baloney ploy of “protecting white women” from Black criminals. Newspapers of that era stoked violence and racism with such invented plots (“Stop the Steal” liars is the modern equivalent). These newspapers even used the fictional Dracula character in a racist attempt to associate Black progress with evil.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
bladenonline.com
Lumber River United Way Creates Health Benefits Coaching Program
LUMBERTON, NC (11/1/2022) – “I’ve worked in offices my whole adult life. I like to think I’m pretty smart. But, when I lost my job during the pandemic and had to figure out how to get health insurance for myself and my son, I found that the system is overwhelming and confusing. I wish I’d had someone who could explain it to me, and make it less scary.” CS, a parent in North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
WECT
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the fire started...
