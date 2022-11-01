ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

wkml.com

5 Fayetteville Shops That Are Perfect for Christmas Gifts

It is hard to believe but the holiday season is upon us, and that means it’s time for Christmas gifts in Fayetteville. This year I plan to have all my shopping done no later than early December. I’ve have told myself that so many times and never follow through,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!

Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC

Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
wkml.com

How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 3

Looking forward to a time when I turn the TV on and there will be NO political commercials … Early voting continues … Election is next Tuesday, November 8. I am turned off by phone calls from someone I do not understand, usually a foreigner, asking me about my preferences, who I plan to vote for … That conversation does not last long … Try not be rude, sometimes I fail that test…
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Encouraged to “Walk to Bethlehem”

According to Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health and Human Services Director, Healthy Robeson partnered with Healthy Bladen for “Walk to Bethlehem.” The health officials in Bladen and Robeson communities are encouraging citizens to walk, run, bike, or dance 90 miles. The 90 miles symbolizes the distance Joseph...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
saobserver.com

Blacks Displayed as Vampires in Racist 1898 Newspapers

In November of 1898, hundreds of crazed white racists marched in the streets of Wilmington, North Carolina intent on ending what that called “negro domination.” These rioters went to the Black section of town and proceeded to burn Black businesses and murder Black people. They were already empowered by a racist Supreme Court that made segregation legal in the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson case. These white racists used the old baloney ploy of “protecting white women” from Black criminals. Newspapers of that era stoked violence and racism with such invented plots (“Stop the Steal” liars is the modern equivalent). These newspapers even used the fictional Dracula character in a racist attempt to associate Black progress with evil.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

Lumber River United Way Creates Health Benefits Coaching Program

LUMBERTON, NC (11/1/2022) – “I’ve worked in offices my whole adult life. I like to think I’m pretty smart. But, when I lost my job during the pandemic and had to figure out how to get health insurance for myself and my son, I found that the system is overwhelming and confusing. I wish I’d had someone who could explain it to me, and make it less scary.” CS, a parent in North Carolina.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WILMINGTON, NC
swineweb.com

Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant

Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
TAR HEEL, NC
WBTW News13

11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
LAURINBURG, NC

