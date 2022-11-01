ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into tree in Manchester

By Olivia Perreault
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Manchester Monday night.

The Manchester Police Department responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Green Road near North Elm Street.

Police said the man was traveling westbound on Green Road when the motorcycle left the road and collided with a curb. The motorcycle hit a tree, causing the man to sustain life-threatening injuries.

He was transferred to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash or witnessed the scene is urged to contact Officer Kevin Jackson at (860) 645-5565.

