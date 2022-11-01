Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
YELP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line dropped 43.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenues increased 15% year over year to $309 million and surpassed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Slew of Solid Q3 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up strongly. This is especially true as the sector is the second-biggest contributor to Q3 earnings and the third-largest contributor to revenue growth so far. Earnings for 97.2% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are up 62.3% on 21.5% revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 85.7% and 50%, respectively, is impressive too.
Zacks.com
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DASH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Zacks.com
Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
BILL - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents. Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by...
Zacks.com
Mosaic (MOS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MOS - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. The fertilizer maker delivered a negative earnings surprise of around 5.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and demand for phosphate and potash.
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q3 Earnings?
AMG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have declined from the year-ago reported figure. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement...
Zacks.com
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Mark
B - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 2.1%. However, sales missed the same by 2.8%. The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Despite the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have gained 0.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 28.
Zacks.com
Block (SQ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SQ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 82.6%. The bottom line increased 13.5% year over year and 133.3%, sequentially. Net revenues of $4.52 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Further, the figure increased 17.4%...
Zacks.com
Ventas' (VTR) Q3 FFO Meets, Revenues Beat, SHOP NOI Rises
VTR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 76 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure grew 4.1% from the prior-year quarter. Results reflect growth in same-store net operating income (NOI) for the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), backed by...
Zacks.com
Cboe Global (CBOE) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top, View Revised
CBOE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 20% year over year. The quarter witnessed record net revenues and adjusted earnings, courtesy of a robust derivatives franchise, supported by sizable contributions from data and access solutions and cash and spot markets.
Zacks.com
GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 12 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.45%. The company reported a earnings of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.02% year over year to $875 million and lagged...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q3 Earnings?
DTE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.03%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures....
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, View Up on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record third-quarter sales and a quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the impending quarters and raised its guidance for 2022.
Zacks.com
Prothena's (PRTA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
PRTA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 97 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of $2.13 per share. The year-over-year decline was due to higher revenues in...
Comments / 0