Zacks.com
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
IRWD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 4, 2022
U.S. stocks ended lower for the fourth-straight session on Thursday, a day after the Fed announced another 75-basis point interest rate hike and also signaled that it has no plans of slowing down on its aggressive rate-hike policy anytime soon. All three indexes ended in negative territory. How Did The...
Zacks.com
TEVA Misses on Q3 Earnings, Cuts 2022 Sales View, Stock Down
TEVA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings were flat year over year as lower revenues were offset by lower costs. Revenues for the third quarter came in at $3.6 billion, which also missed...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q3 Earnings?
AMG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have declined from the year-ago reported figure. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement...
Zacks.com
Things You Need to Know Before FEMSA's (FMX) Q3 Earnings
FMX - Free Report) or FEMSA is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 28. The company is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line declines in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s third-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share suggests a 68.8% decline from...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th
LPG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days. Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus. Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
3 Things We Learned from the Q3 Earnings Season
With September-quarter results from more than 85% of S&P 500 members already out, the bulk of the Q3 reporting cycle is now behind us. The overall takeaway from the Q3 earnings season was one of relief and reassurance, with actual quarterly reports belying pre-season fears of an impending ‘earnings cliff’. As we have repeatedly pointed out, the picture that emerged from the Q3 earnings season wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. To that end, here are the three things we learned from the Q3 earnings season.
Zacks.com
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Zacks.com
Slew of Solid Q3 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up strongly. This is especially true as the sector is the second-biggest contributor to Q3 earnings and the third-largest contributor to revenue growth so far. Earnings for 97.2% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are up 62.3% on 21.5% revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 85.7% and 50%, respectively, is impressive too.
Zacks.com
Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Mark
B - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 2.1%. However, sales missed the same by 2.8%. The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Despite the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have gained 0.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 28.
Zacks.com
4 Best-Performing Mutual Funds of This Year to Keep an Eye On
Relentless volatility on Wall Street compelled the major indexes like the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to give negative returns of 11.94%, 21.95% and 33.89%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. This is mainly on account of major domestic and international macroeconomic events throughout the year. Domestically, inflation, which...
Zacks.com
Historically Bullish Fourth Quarter Living Up to the Hype
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” – Mark Twain. I’ve always been intrigued by the strategic aspects of the stock market. Knowing that having more relevant information can ultimately lead to better investment outcomes, I’ve explored far and wide to identify patterns that repeat themselves over time. My research led me to seasonal tendencies that have shown predictive power spanning many decades. To me, the best way to approach the market is with a strategy that has a long history of profitability.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Atlassian's (TEAM) Q1 Earnings
TEAM - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. Atlassian projects fiscal first-quarter revenues between $795 million and $810 million ($802.5 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $801.6 million, suggesting growth of 30.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Q3 Earnings Top, Nerlynx Sales View Up
PBYI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 1 cent per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of $1.09 per share. In the third quarter, total revenues were $57.1 million, beating...
Zacks.com
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MELI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further,...
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q3 Earnings?
DTE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.03%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures....
Zacks.com
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
SHAK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XLG - Free Report) was launched on 05/04/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2 billion, making it one of the...
