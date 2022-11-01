Interview: Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche talks upcoming public hearing for potential railroad acquisition and rails to trails project

Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Deadline to apply for correction officer civil service exam in Oneida County is extended to Friday, November 4
ORISKANY- The deadline to file for the next correction officer civil service exam in Oneida County has been extended through Friday, November 4. The cost is $25 to apply and the application must be filed no later than 4:30 p.m. of the extended date. According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, candidates...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Samuel Reeder talks need for new Red Kettle committee members
LOWVILLE- Bell ringers are always needed for Lewis County's Red Kettle Campaign, but this year officials are reaching out with pleas to get some new committee members on-board. "We especially need some new kettle coordinators," Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Sam Reeder told us. "We have an all volunteer committee...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Copenhagen requests fire department to hand in equipment
LEWIS COUNTY- The village of Copenhagen, NY has asked its fire department to start handing in their assets and equipment by late next week. In the latest updates from WWNY-TV, village lawyer Candace Randall claims the board of trustees passed a resolution that resulted in a letter being sent to the fire department.
flackbroadcasting.com
South Lewis aims to honor the past with local of pieces of artifacts, history to commemorate the six original school districts
TURIN- The last pair of elementary buildings for South Lewis Central School closed last-year after the district consolidated into a single K-12 campus. With so much local history rooted into our local communities, the district is now seeking to honor the original six school buildings with memories and artifacts. When...
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Public hearing in Ava Nov. 2
AVA — The Town of Ava Planning Board is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, at Leathertocking BSA, Camp Kingsley, 5330 Tuffy Road, Ava, concerning the Restore Forward LLC project on the former Ava site property. A copy of the proposed project is available...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
firefighternation.com
Copenhagen (NY) to Fire Department: ‘Turn in Your Gear, You’re Out of Business’
Copenhagen village officials have asked the volunteer fire department to turn over its assets to the town by next Thursday. The demand was sent in a letter to the department, and marks the latest in the tug-of-war between the department and the town over the department’s future, WWNY reports.
wwnytv.com
Indian River bus goes into ditch
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
WKTV
New traffic pattern at Route 365 intersection in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Starting the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the traffic light on Route 365 in Rome near the intersection with South James Street and Lamphear Road will be deactivated and new U-turns will be in place. Drivers are advised to follow the signs along the new traffic...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local firefighter to North Country residents: It’s time to change your smoke detector batteries
It’s that time of year where we turn our clocks back an hour, which also signals a reminder for homeowners and families to change their smoke detector batteries. The National Fire Protection Association claims it started this campaign of changing our clocks and smoke detector batteries around the same time, twice-per-year.
wwnytv.com
Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region are the lowest they’ve been in at least 30 years. Some tie the low rates with high inflation, but there are other reasons why jobless rates in the north country are hovering around 3 percent. “When we look...
Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford
It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County Health Department: Rabies test comes back positive for Forestport skunk
FORESTPORT- A skunk officially tested positive for rabies a-few-days-ago in the town of Forestport. This development is according to the Oneida County Health Department. Officials did say that one person was exposed to the animal, thus receiving post-exposure prophylaxis. The skunk was tested last Wednesday, with the result showing positive...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
flackbroadcasting.com
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
nyspnews.com
Two Hospitalized following a one-car crash in Jefferson County
On October 31, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., State Police in Watertown responded to County Route 31, south of State Route 11 for a one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation has determined a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, operated by Christopher J. Long (27) from Fort Drum, NY was traveling north on County Route 31 when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
Comments / 1