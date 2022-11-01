Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
RPD confirms election judge investigation
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police Captain Casey Moilanen confirmed Friday that the department is investigating two local election judges who may have been trained by election deniers in Olmsted County. ABC 6 News has requested investigation data from the Rochester police department and the City of Rochester, and...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Utilities briefly evacuated Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities employees were evacuated from the building Thursday afternoon. Rochester fire crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. An RPU employee told ABC 6 News that a refrigerator was being maintenanced when it started leaking, causing the alarms in the building to go off.
KAAL-TV
Diocese of Winona-Rochester to build pastoral center in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Bishop Robert Barron, of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, announced on Thursday plans to build a new Pastoral Center in Rochester. Barron said this wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of an anonymous benefactor, “without the tremendous generosity of the donor, this could not have been possible. Clearly a gift of this magnitude helps us to move forward in our mission of spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Southern Minnesota. My heart is filled with gratitude.”
KAAL-TV
Kasson family pushes for change after August high dive incident
(ABC 6 News) – One family in Kasson is pushing for more safety at the Kasson Aquatic Center after their son was hurt over the summer. Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh’s six-year-old son, Micah, fell off of the ten-foot high dive at the Kasson pool and landed on the cement below in August. Micah was taken by ambulance to St Marys in Rochester. He has since recovered physically, but the trauma from the accident still weighs heavily on him and his family.
KAAL-TV
Loftus bond set at $500,000
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County set Timothy Daniel Loftus’ bond at $500,000 Friday, following the announcement that the 41-year-old faces a 3rd-degree homicide charge in the death of Tia Arleth. Loftus was arraigned on the new charges Friday. He was already held in the Adult Detention Center...
KAAL-TV
Previous convictions to factor in to Mims trial
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of armed robberies at multiple Mower County businesses. Adrick Mims, 26 of Austin, is facing a total of eight charges in three separate cases — three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of 2nd-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Park Board approves plan to cover cost of municipal golf courses
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester recently decided it would keep its four municipal golf courses, including Soldier’s Field, if it could come up with a plan to cover the cost. Tuesday night, the Rochester Park and Recreation board got a first look at the plan...
KAAL-TV
OCSO provides update on Tia Arleth suspicious death investigation
UPDATE: Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement revealed the identity of the Rochester man suspected of causing the death of 28-year-old Tia Arleth and hiding her body in Haverhill Township over the summer. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, faces charges of 3rd-degree homicide and interference with a dead body. —PREVIOUS STORY—
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Highway 52 crash Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in Rochester sent a woman to the hospital and backed up traffic Thursday morning. The crash t happened near the 2nd St. SW ramp in the southbound lanes. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan was struck from behind by...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to 33 months after Apache Mall robbery
(ABC 6 News) – Tamarick Shaffer received a sentence of 33 months at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to committing an armed robbery at a store in Apache Mall this spring. Shaffer, 23, received credit for 192 days already spent in jail. Shaffer also...
KAAL-TV
Calvary cemetery in Rochester vandalized Halloween night
(ABC 6 News) – Calvary cemetery in Rochester was vandalized on Halloween night, according to a statement from Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Barron says several graves and the columbarium were covered with hateful and obscene graffiti. Barron says he expresses outrage and assures prayers for the families of the loved ones whose final resting places were dishonored.
KAAL-TV
RPS investigating BB gun threat at Century High School Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools is investigating an incident after a student reportedly brought a BB gun onto school property Tuesday afternoon. According to the district, Century High School leadership was informed that a CHS student was seen pointing a weapon out of a car in the school parking lot.
KAAL-TV
Sheriff’s office investigating assault at Stewartville HS
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they are investigating an assault in the Stewartville High School parking lot from earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an injury report to determine what charges may be appropriate. According to Capt. James...
KAAL-TV
OCSO reveal identity of suspect in Tia Arleth death
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement revealed the identity of the Rochester man suspected of causing the death of 28-year-old Tia Arleth and hiding her body in Haverhill Township over the summer. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, faces charges of 3rd-degree homicide and interference with a...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested after police chase appears in court on drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man arrested on I-35 after a high-speed chase made his first appearance in Freeborn County Court Thursday. Jose Andres Martinez, 31, faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, 5th-degree drug possession, and driving while intoxicated from Oct. 24. According to court...
KAAL-TV
Fire crews respond to Broadway Plaza hotel fire
(ABC 6 News) – Crews responded to a fire at a downtown Rochester hotel early Wednesday evening. The Rochester Fire department was called to Broadway Plaza at 5:32 p.m. for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters first on the scene encountered light smoke and began to investigate...
KAAL-TV
Manslaughter trial postponed, new evidence in Pater trial
(ABC 6 News) – A Glenville woman accused of 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of her own child will now be tried in April of 2023. The prosecution filed a notice of evidence of additional offenses to be presented at trial in late October, including Jocelyn Leslie Pater’s medical history of previous methamphetamine use and a detective’s testimony about sleep induced by a methamphetamine “crash,” according to court records.
Comments / 0