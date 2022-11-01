(ABC 6 News) – One family in Kasson is pushing for more safety at the Kasson Aquatic Center after their son was hurt over the summer. Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh’s six-year-old son, Micah, fell off of the ten-foot high dive at the Kasson pool and landed on the cement below in August. Micah was taken by ambulance to St Marys in Rochester. He has since recovered physically, but the trauma from the accident still weighs heavily on him and his family.

KASSON, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO