Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
MDRX - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts registered...
Zacks.com
Deciphera's (DCPH) Q3 Loss Narrows, Qinlock Drives Revenues
DCPH - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 55 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents. In the year-ago quarter, DCPH had reported a loss of $1.37. Total net revenues were $36 million in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Zacks.com
Slew of Solid Q3 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up strongly. This is especially true as the sector is the second-biggest contributor to Q3 earnings and the third-largest contributor to revenue growth so far. Earnings for 97.2% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are up 62.3% on 21.5% revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 85.7% and 50%, respectively, is impressive too.
Zacks.com
Williams (WMB) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
WMB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents and surpassing the year-earlier period’s profit of 34 cents per share. The outperformance was due to higher-than-expected contributions from a couple of segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the...
Zacks.com
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
IRWD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Zacks.com
Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Mark
B - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 2.1%. However, sales missed the same by 2.8%. The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Despite the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have gained 0.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 28.
Zacks.com
YELP's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
YELP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line dropped 43.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenues increased 15% year over year to $309 million and surpassed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com
Nektar's (NKTR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 24 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 47 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 70 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 5.2% year over year to $23.6 million...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Zacks.com
Standard Motor's (SMP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
SMP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. Higher-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the outperformance. But the bottom line declined 20% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.32 a share. Total...
Zacks.com
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
MTD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
Zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 12 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.45%. The company reported a earnings of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.02% year over year to $875 million and lagged...
Zacks.com
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
SHAK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
Zacks.com
Prothena's (PRTA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
PRTA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 97 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of $2.13 per share. The year-over-year decline was due to higher revenues in...
Zacks.com
Pacira's (PCRX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
PCRX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 31.1% to $167.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from...
Zacks.com
Telefonica's (TEF) Q3 Earnings Down, Revenues Increase Y/Y
TEF - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 net income of €460 million, declining 34.9% year over year. Further, basic earnings per share were €0.07 compared with €0.11 in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly total revenues increased 11.2% year over year to €10,343 million. However, organic revenues (aggregating...
Zacks.com
Maxar (MAXR) Incurs Loss in Q3, Revenues Miss Estimates
MAXR - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 5 cents in third-quarter 2022 against earnings of 19 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenues of $436 million, down 0.2%...
Comments / 0