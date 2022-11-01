Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
DraftKings Shares Tumble After Monthly Users Fall Short of Estimates
DraftKings stock sank 26% after the company reported monthly users for the quarter that fell short of estimates. The company raised its revenue forecasts for 2022. Shares of DraftKings closed down 28% on Friday after the sports betting company reported slower monthly customer growth in the third quarter that fell short of estimates.
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
Tesla Stock Has Dropped 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week.
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
AirAsia X on Strong Footing, Capital A to Benefit as Economy Tightens, CEO Tony Fernandes Says
Despite soaring oil prices and weakening currencies, the outlook for aviation remains positive due to "extremely strong" demand, said Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia parent company Capital A. AirAsia X slipped into PN17 status in October 2021, a designation issued by Bursa Malaysia to financially distressed firms. Even as the...
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
