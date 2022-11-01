ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Migos rapper Takeoff has been shot and killed at the age of 28.

The hip hop star reportedly suffered a fatal gun shot wound at a bowling alley in Houston early Tuesday morning, November 1, after an altercation broke out over a game of dice.

The Houston Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in or around the head at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at around 2:30 a.m. Emergency audio obtained by a news outlet announced five shots had been fired, as Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

In footage obtained by the news publication, Migos member Quavo — who was not injured during the altercation — hovered over his nephew as blood pooled around his body. The horrific video clips portrayed the Quavo allegedly on the phone with a 911 operator asking, "what does she need to do?" as a woman at the scene announced she was a nurse and offered to help the unconscious victim.

Individuals at the scene originally tried to move Takeoff's body, but reportedly put him back down as Quavo, 31, cried for help. Two other victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles. It is unclear what their conditions are at this time.

Takeoff took to his Instagram Story just moments before the fatal incident with a solo shot of himself smoking outside of what appeared to be the scene of the crime.

The talented rapper — born Kirshnik Khari Ball — made up one-third of the award-winning trio, Migos, alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset .

The heartbreaking news hit close to home for many, as rapper PnB Rock was also recently shot and killed after his location was posted to social media just last month.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released a project as the dynamic duo "Unc & Phew" and dropped their latest music video, "Messy," on Monday, October 31, just hours before the shooting.

Friends and fans of Takeoff quickly filled his latest comments section in disbelief after learning of the devastating tragedy.

"Bro you was so laid back gang you didn’t deserve none of that bro 💔💔💔 I just talked to you bro. That shit hurt," wrote fellow famed rapper Almighty Jay , while hip hop dancer and actor Kida The Great stated, "Please god don’t be real."

Other renowned rappers continued to grieve on Takeoff's social media page, with Lil Pump writing: "God plz tell me this ain’t true 💔," and YouTuber Adin Ross adding, "praying to god it’s not true bro. Please don’t let it be true 🙏."

TMZ first reported that Takeoff was killed.

HOUSTON, TX
