The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up strongly. This is especially true as the sector is the second-biggest contributor to Q3 earnings and the third-largest contributor to revenue growth so far. Earnings for 97.2% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are up 62.3% on 21.5% revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 85.7% and 50%, respectively, is impressive too.

9 HOURS AGO