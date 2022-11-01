Two critical, including child, after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
According to NBC4i, Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.
Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road.
One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.
For the full NCB4i story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- What City in Ohio Should You Live In? Take The Quiz
- Kelly Rowland Is Breathtaking In An All Black Look
- Kerry Washington Shines In All Black Look
- ‘Protect Black Art’: Movement Grows To End ‘Racial Double-Standard’ Of Using Rap Lyrics In Court
- Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
- Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
- Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
- Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
- Two critical, including child, after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Power Of Positive Self-Talk
Comments / 0