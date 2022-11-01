ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News, Bad News, Uncertainty With Ravens Injuries

By Todd Karpovich
Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered some encouraging news, challenging news, and uncertainty about some injured key players.

The Good News

Player: Running back Gus Edwards

Injury : Hamstring

Outlook: Short-term

Harbaugh's comment: " Gus has a hamstring, so he’ll be day-to-day probably. We’ll see about the Monday night game; he’ll have a chance. It’s a mild hamstring, but you never know about those. It’s just how it goes.

Players: Linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo

Injury: Achilles

Outlook : Ready

Harbaugh's comment: "Yes, they’ll be activated, so they’ll both be activated and available, and we’ll see what happens. I would expect … I think Tyus [Bowser] will be ready to play, for sure. And really, it kind of comes back to Tyus saying, ‘I’m going.’ He wants to be mentally ready to go, so you can ask him. But I’m kind of counting on him, to be honest with you. He has targeted this game, so we’ll see. And then Ojabo is a little different. We’ll see where he’s at with it, in terms of being ready. He’s a rookie. But he will also be possible, as far as playing in the game Monday night.”

Bad News

Player: Wide receiver Rashod Bateman

Injury: Foot

Outlook: Long-term

Harbaugh's comment: "Bateman’s a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game they thought it was kind of a tweak, but there’s a little more there from a strain standpoint. So, conversations will be had. It looks like it’s going to be a few weeks for him. We’ll have more to report on that later in the week.”

Uncertainty

Player: Tight end Mark Andrews

Injury: Shoulder

Outlook: Uncertain

Harbaugh's comment: "Well, as soon as I say that [he won't miss time], then something happens, like with [Rashod] Bateman. So, [with] Andrews, it still looks like it’s not a major, major thing. It’s something he’s dealing with, like a lot of guys do. But I think he’ll be OK.”

