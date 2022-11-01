Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Restaurant Brands, Under Armour, Peloton and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes saw its stock rally 4% in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Same-restaurant sales jumped 14%, well above the 8.3% rise predicted by analysts who were surveyed by FactSet.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
DoorDash Stock Surges After Sales Beat Expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. Shares of DoorDash popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss...
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook
Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Facebook Parent Company Meta Is Now the Worst Performer in the S&P 500 This Year
Meta is at the bottom of the S&P, trailing Align Technology, Generac Holdings, SVB Financial Group and Match Group. Meta shares are down roughly 73% over the past year. Investors appear concerned about Meta's expensive bet on the metaverse. With Meta shares sinking to new lows, the social media giant...
Lyft Cuts 13% of Its Workforce
Lyft said Thursday it's cutting 13% of its workforce, impacting all teams. In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer pointed to what they called "a probable recession sometime in the next year" and rising rideshare insurance costs. "We are not immune to...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
