JC
3d ago
""Henry and Tony Johnson both face a mandatory sentence of life without parole."" Let's hope that word gets around prison of this hideous crime and they "enjoy" a long and miserable life behind bars.
5
Kim Barnaby Logan
3d ago
That's disgusting what they did. The little girl didn't even have time to live her life. They will get theirs in prison and I hope it happens again and again to both of em.
3
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for 6 weeks, torturing her
WAYNE, Mich. – Prosecutors are charging a Wayne County man with torture, unlawful imprisonment and more after he allegedly kidnapped and held his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than six weeks. Jeremy Brock, 22, of the city of Wayne, is accused of forcing his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend to steal...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
californiaexaminer.net
Bloody Palm Print On Child Identifies Macomb County Murderers
After a lengthy trial, a jury found two brothers guilty of murder in the 2013 slayings of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township. On July 24, 2013, Tina Geiger, age 36, and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, age 18, were found stabbed to death in their residence in Clinton Township. Krissy was a victim of sexual assault.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
Wayne man charged with assault, torture of ex-girlfriend he allegedly held for 6 weeks against her will
A 22-year-old man is facing charges in the alleged unlawful imprisonment, assault and torture of a 23-year-old woman in Flat Rock and the city of Wayne.
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
The Oakland Press
Roseville courtroom erupts with slaying victim’s twin brother attacking defendant
The twin brother of a man shot to death in a Fraser parking lot went attacked the accused killer in court Wednesday, sparking a scuffle also among police officers and family members of the victim and defendant. Jerry Robertson, brother of the late Jerray Robertson, 28, landed a couple of...
The Oakland Press
Life sentence tossed out for man who murdered boss at age 16
A sentence of life in prison was tossed out Oct. 31 for a man convicted of murdering his boss at a fast food restaurant in 1998, when he was 16. At a hearing Monday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien, Cornelius Cortez Copeland was resentenced to 38-60 years in prison, with credit for 7,697 days. He also was resentenced to a 2-year, consecutive term for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Flint man accused of brutally stabbing woman's dog to death, then fighting deputy in jail lobby
A Flint man with a violent criminal past is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a dog to death and attempting to fight a deputy inside the Genesee County Jail. Terry Louis Key II has been charged with first-degree animal abuse/torture.
Police searching for owners of English Mastiffs accused of attacking, killing small dog in Macomb County
A couple along with their two large dogs are being sought by officials in Macomb County after they say the animals attacked and killed a Bichon over the weekend.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
