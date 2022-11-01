Read full article on original website
Related
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
housebeautiful.com
This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated
There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
5 Unexpected, Smart Decorating Ideas to Steal from The Home Depot and Vrbo’s Lake Front Rental House
Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
thebiochronicle.com
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Lumber?
When looking for lumber for your next DIY project, Home Depot and Lowe's are two go-to spots for their large selections. So, which one has the better deals?
Jeremiah Brent Opened His Own Home Decor Store
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Jeremiah Brent’s elegant and simplistic aesthetic is now shoppable at a brand new retail space he opened in collaboration with Runyan real estate and Platform LA. Dubbed Atrio, the space is made to look like one of Brent’s interior designs, making the shopping experience just as beautiful as each and every piece being sold within.
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s New Collection Can Update Your Space
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are known for designing homes on TV that are both stylish and practical. Now your IRL home can get the same pampering, seriously! The secret is in their signature furniture line. We love how every piece in Nate and Jeremiah’s new fall collection gives you...
What Type Of Kitchen Flooring Do Nearly 40% Of People Prefer? Exclusive Survey
The flooring you choose for your kitchen needs to be both durable and beautiful. Here is what type of kitchen flooring House Digest readers prefer.
Martha Stewart’s Newest Collab Features Recycled Plastic Furniture
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Comments / 0