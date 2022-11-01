LaRue Meyer 83, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s, CheRae and Dale Fremont, in Beulah, WY on Oct. 29th. LaRue was born on Feb. 28, 1939, in Belle Fourche, SD. She grew up at Albion, MT with her parents, Ralph and Ruth Clem—an older brother Jerry, a sister Norine, and twin-sister LoRayne. She attended high school in Belle Fourche, SD. Later she attended cosmetology school in Rapid City, SD, then worked with Irma McGinsis at “Ideal Beauty Shoppe.” She also had a Beauty Shoppe in her home. Later, she spent several years in California.

BEULAH, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO