kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
newscenter1.tv
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
Black Hills Pioneer
LaRue Meyer
LaRue Meyer 83, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s, CheRae and Dale Fremont, in Beulah, WY on Oct. 29th. LaRue was born on Feb. 28, 1939, in Belle Fourche, SD. She grew up at Albion, MT with her parents, Ralph and Ruth Clem—an older brother Jerry, a sister Norine, and twin-sister LoRayne. She attended high school in Belle Fourche, SD. Later she attended cosmetology school in Rapid City, SD, then worked with Irma McGinsis at “Ideal Beauty Shoppe.” She also had a Beauty Shoppe in her home. Later, she spent several years in California.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ghosts, goblins and more parade in Belle Fourche
Belle Fourche kids and parents parade down State Street showing off their costumes. The Halloween parade and costume contest was sponsored by Center of the Nation Business Association. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short. To read all of today's stories,
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
kotatv.com
Halloween Night in Rapid City
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
KEVN
Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
Black Hills Pioneer
Marlys Redinger
Marlys Redinger, 80 Belle Fourche, died on October 31, 2022. Visitation begins at 6:30pm Wednesday November 2 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Thursday November 3 at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs sweep Hill City, reach SoDak 16
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City 25-15, 25-21, and 25-19 in the second round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament Thursday night to advance to next week's Class A SoDak 16 event. “We had a lot of players on our team that did some really nice things...
Black Hills Pioneer
Gatian “Gay'’ Marlene Sweeney
Gatian “Gay” Marlene Sweeney, 89, Spearfish died on October 23, 2022. Gay worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Pierre, Winner and Belle Fourche and worked in Belle Fourche at the Northern Hills Long Term Care facility for over 25 years. She volunteered for 14 years at the Spearfish West Elementary School helping them to improve their math and reading skills. She received special recognition from Sen. John Thune’s office and President George H.W. Bush for her thousands of hours of volunteer work helping the youth of Spearfish.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish VB team falls to Stevens
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Rapid City Stevens, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym. The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-20. Rapid City Stevens captured the next three games 25-18, 25-22, and 25-18 to secure the match victory.
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
KELOLAND TV
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain to perform in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This December, the Monument will host the Holidaze of Blaze concert featuring well-known names in hip-hop. Snoop Dogg will be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne on December 20 at the Summit Arena. Tickets for the concert will...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
Black Hills Pioneer
Kenneth Burghduff
Kenneth Burghduff, age 84 of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, October 30, 2022 at his home following a sudden cardiac event. The funeral service will be held 10am Monday, November 7, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 5:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU rodeo finishes up fall season
ALTA, Iowa — Black Hills State rodeo finished up the fall portion of its schedule Oct. 21-22, at the Buena Vista University Rodeo in Alta, Iowa. The men’s team finished second, with Austin Madison winning the men’s all-around title.
