5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
DraftKings Shares Tumble After Monthly Users Fall Short of Estimates

DraftKings stock sank 26% after the company reported monthly users for the quarter that fell short of estimates. The company raised its revenue forecasts for 2022. Shares of DraftKings closed down 28% on Friday after the sports betting company reported slower monthly customer growth in the third quarter that fell short of estimates.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
2-Year Treasury Yield Pulls Back Slightly After Notching 15-Year High Friday

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%. Since the start of the week, its surged 28 basis points.
Why Layoffs and the Job Market May Not Repeat Recession History in This Economy

The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
CVS Health, Walgreens Announce $5 Billion Opioid Lawsuit Settlements

CVS Health and Walgreens announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal. The deals call for most of the funds from Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS and Deerfield,...
