Florida State

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave that could become depression off Florida

As Tropical Depression Lisa continues to weaken after making landfall in Belize, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that could bring windy conditions and heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida has a medium chance for development over the next five days and could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the weekend or early next week, according to the latest advisory from the...
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it heads for Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. Roslyn's maximum sustained winds reached 130 mph early Saturday, and it is expected to strengthen further, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph.
Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane/Tropical Storm Update

Top pic. is extreme damage to the Pine Island Bridge near Fort Myers FL from Hurricane Ian. BTW, a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, they are down to 28 customers without power in Lee County. I’ll guess these are connections to homes that just aren’t there anymore and the accounts have not been closed. […]
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
A Tropical Depression or Storm Could Emerge from a Brewing System in Bermuda, Forecast Says

Weather forecasts have been monitoring a brewing system in the Bermuda area, which could become a tropical depression or tropical storm depending on the present weather conditions. Residents who are near the brewing system should stay updated with the brewing system's developments. Meanwhile, Roslyn started to dissipate after rampaging portions...
Potential Tropical Storm System Is Forming Near Florida

If you’ve ever visited Disney World during hurricane season, you probably know how much the weather can change in a day. But aside from those daily afternoon storms, Disney World can also experience hurricanes! Recently, Hurricane Ian (later downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian) caused significant damage across Florida, and now it looks like another storm could be forming soon.
Lisa weakens to a tropical storm after lashing Belize

Tropical Storm Lisa slowed on Thursday after making landfall in Belize, causing flooding and plunging parts of the country into darkness as it churned westwards.  Some parts of the country were left without power as the storm lashed the tourist-popular coast with maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph (80 kph).
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa

Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.

