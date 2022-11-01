As Tropical Depression Lisa continues to weaken after making landfall in Belize, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that could bring windy conditions and heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida has a medium chance for development over the next five days and could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the weekend or early next week, according to the latest advisory from the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO