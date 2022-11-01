Read full article on original website
Related
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave that could become depression off Florida
As Tropical Depression Lisa continues to weaken after making landfall in Belize, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that could bring windy conditions and heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida has a medium chance for development over the next five days and could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the weekend or early next week, according to the latest advisory from the...
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it heads for Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. Roslyn's maximum sustained winds reached 130 mph early Saturday, and it is expected to strengthen further, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph.
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
NOLA.com
Tropical Depression Lisa enters Gulf of Mexico; 2 more systems churning in Atlantic
Tropical Depression Lisa entered the Gulf of Mexico early Friday after making landfall in Belize and then crossing Central America, hurricane forecasters said. Lisa is expected to become nearly stationary before dissipating in the Gulf, according to the latest advisory. It does not pose a threat to Louisiana on its current track.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans.
iheart.com
Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane/Tropical Storm Update
Top pic. is extreme damage to the Pine Island Bridge near Fort Myers FL from Hurricane Ian. BTW, a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, they are down to 28 customers without power in Lee County. I’ll guess these are connections to homes that just aren’t there anymore and the accounts have not been closed. […]
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico
After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
natureworldnews.com
A Tropical Depression or Storm Could Emerge from a Brewing System in Bermuda, Forecast Says
Weather forecasts have been monitoring a brewing system in the Bermuda area, which could become a tropical depression or tropical storm depending on the present weather conditions. Residents who are near the brewing system should stay updated with the brewing system's developments. Meanwhile, Roslyn started to dissipate after rampaging portions...
disneyfoodblog.com
Potential Tropical Storm System Is Forming Near Florida
If you’ve ever visited Disney World during hurricane season, you probably know how much the weather can change in a day. But aside from those daily afternoon storms, Disney World can also experience hurricanes! Recently, Hurricane Ian (later downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian) caused significant damage across Florida, and now it looks like another storm could be forming soon.
Lisa weakens to a tropical storm after lashing Belize
Tropical Storm Lisa slowed on Thursday after making landfall in Belize, causing flooding and plunging parts of the country into darkness as it churned westwards. Some parts of the country were left without power as the storm lashed the tourist-popular coast with maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph (80 kph).
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Lisa Made Landfall Near Belize Coast that Could Cause Life-Threatening Storm Surge
According to the latest forecasts, Hurricane Lisa made landfall near Belize City, which could result in storm surges in the nearby areas. Residents nearby are advised to prepare for the impact of the Hurricane. In the latest weather update on November 3, 2022, AccuWeather reported that Lisa developed into a...
natureworldnews.com
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa
Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
Comments / 0