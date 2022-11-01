ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
GEORGIA STATE
Queensborough CEO Named Among Georgia Trend's Top Industry Leaders

Queensborough National Bank and Trust President and CEO Bill Easterlin has been featured in the premiere edition of Georgia 500 – The State’s Most Influential Leaders. Easterlin represents the Banking, Finance & Insurance category. The new annual publication from Georgia Trend magazine debuts in November. Georgia 500 will...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In The 2022 Tax Season Helping Jump Start New Opportunities

According to the Georgia Film Office, film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion across the state in fiscal 2022 setting a new record. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the department recorded 412 productions shooting in the state. They consist of 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 TV productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos. See more.
GEORGIA STATE

